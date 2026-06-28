The perceived change is not due to YouTube reducing the duration of shorts; instead, YouTube has introduced an update to shorts: 2x Speed.

Videos seem to end almost as soon as they begin, leaving viewers wondering whether YouTube has quietly reduced the length of shorts.

Many YouTube users have recently noticed something unusual while scrolling through shorts.

That allows users to speed through the videos with a simple press-and-hold gesture.

Why Did YouTube Finally Add 2x Playback Speed To Shorts?

YouTube rolled out this speed feature primarily to give viewers greater control over their time and to directly address their feedback about how fast-paced media consumption is.

Efficient Information Consuming

Viewers can now speed through step-by-step recipes and tech coding guides to go directly to the exact step they need.

Many 60-second shorts suffer from slow hooks, repetitive setups, or unnecessary filler segments.

Instead of swiping the video away entirely and rewatching a long clip, viewers can now instantly and easily scan the timeline to watch their favourite clip.

Retention Over Avoidance

Before this feature, if a short felt too slow and boring, users would swipe it away. Now, with this feature, viewers are encouraged to stay on the video, zip past the boring segment, and continue watching rather than skipping the creator's clip altogether.

Matching Long Form Utility

Adjustable playback has been a long-standing feature in long-form YouTube videos, but over the years, vertical content has evolved significantly, becoming more detailed and complex. Bringing this utility to the shorts player creates a seamless and unified experience across the entire Google ecosystem.

How To Watch YouTube Shorts At 2x Speed

Press and hold any edge of the device's screen with a finger to play the video at 2x Speed.

Lift the finger off the screen to immediately return the video to its normal playback speed.

Press down on the player, then swipe your finger down to set the playback speed to 2x without holding it.

Other Big Updates Rolled Out To Shorts

Clear Screen Mode

A new option that completely hides all captions, usernames, icons, and floating buttons so the whole video can be viewed completely without distractions.

Goodbye Dislike Buttons

YouTube has entirely removed the dislike button from the shorts feed. To filter out content that users do not like, "Not interested" or "Don't recommend this channel" options can be used.

Hearts For Likes

The classic thumbs-up button has been replaced with a heart emoji icon.

Easy Muting

To quickly silence the audio, pause the video and press the dedicated mute button.

Time Management Limit

To cap scrolling time at as little as 0 minutes per day, a new "Shorts feed limit" in the account settings lets users select a minimum viewing time.

The next time it feels like the shorts are gone in an instant, YouTube has revamped its shorts feed experience, making it quicker, smoother, and more captivating than ever.