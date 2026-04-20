Vembu acknowledged that AI tools are already transforming the early stages of software development , particularly by accelerating prototype development. Teams can now move from ideas to working models much faster than before.

In a recent post on X, Vembu emphasized that while programming remains a fundamental skill, it is no longer enough on its own. He highlighted that engineers must develop deep domain expertise and focus on delivering key aspects such as security, reliability, and compliance, factors that ultimately define real-world software success.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the global technology landscape, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has shared a grounded perspective on how software engineers can adapt and stay relevant in this rapidly evolving era.

However, he cautioned that building a complete, production-ready product is far more complex. Critical elements like long-term support, system reliability, and regulatory compliance still require careful human involvement and cannot be easily automated.

Beyond Productivity Metrics

He also advised engineers and organizations not to become overly focused on productivity metrics such as speed or lines of code. According to Vembu, such measurements fail to capture the bigger picture. Instead, he encouraged teams to use AI as a tool to enhance overall customer experience rather than simply boosting output.

Another key point he raised was the issue of "incidental complexity" in software, unnecessary layers and inefficiencies that accumulate over time. Vembu suggested that AI can play a vital role in reducing this clutter, enabling developers to simplify systems and create more intuitive, user-focused solutions.

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The Future of Human-AI Collaboration

Beyond technical skills, Vembu stressed the importance of learning to work effectively alongside AI systems. He believes that the future of software development will depend not just on coding ability, but on how well engineers collaborate with intelligent tools to deliver meaningful value.

His remarks come at a time when the tech industry is actively debating the true impact of AI on developer productivity. While some companies report significant gains, others argue that the benefits are still uneven and evolving.

Vembu also questioned the idea that increased AI-driven production would not lead to lower costs, suggesting that, in a competitive environment, greater supply should naturally reduce prices, unless restricted by monopolistic practices.

As AI continues to advance, Vembu's insights offer a pragmatic roadmap for engineers navigating the changing dynamics of the software industry.