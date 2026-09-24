Zoho Unveils Zia Chat and 7 New Vertical SaaS Platforms

According to the founder, the launch will solve the interface crisis of employees hopping between applications and searching for information across different systems.

At a special event hosted at its headquarters in Chennai on September 23, 2026, Zoho officially announced two major strategic milestones: Zia Chat and 7 Vertical SaaS Applications.

Zoho unveiled Zia Chat and seven new Vertical SaaS applications designed to address the "interface crisis" and "data fragmentation" that plague modern businesses.

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What is Zia Chat and how is it useful?

Zia Chat is a unified, conversational AI interface designed to eliminate the "interface crisis" by letting employees interact with over 60 Zoho applications and external systems from a single chat window.

The company also announced a major expansion into specialised, industry-specific sectors built around tailored workflows, operational needs, and regulation.

Zia Chat is built natively into Zoho's ecosystem. It gives users a single conversational interface to find information, generate leads, resolve support issues, and analyse data across sales, marketing support, HR, and Finance functions.

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu said Zoho wants AI to become part of the everyday software experience. "We want to make this completely ubiquitous, seamless and bundled into your experience... We call it friction-free work. That is the key."

He said Zoho employees waste time every day searching, navigating menus, hunting for dropdowns, and fighting fragmented software interfaces. Zia Chat will reduce this.

Zia Chat brings together information in business applications with AI model capabilities, allowing users to ask questions, prepare documents, and initiate tasks through conversation.

Zia Chat can summarise records and conversations, analyse business data and convert it into reports, charts, spreadsheets and presentations, besides drafting emails, assigning tasks and scheduling recurring reports, all within a single conversation.

Users can also switch between role-based profiles and delegate multi-step work to Zia Agents.

It is model-agnostic, letting organisations choose their preferred AI models, and it extends to external systems through MCP integrations while respecting existing enterprise permissions and approval workflows.

The company added that the responses can trace back to underlying records, and Zia Chat does not use the data it accesses to train Zoho's AI models.

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Vertical SaaS details

Alongside Zia Chat, Zoho also announced the launch of Vertical SaaS. It launched sector-specific products, including Zoho RetailQ, a CRM for physical retail businesses; Zoho AutoDMS for automotive dealership management; and Zoho LOS, a loan origination system for banks, NBFCs, and insurers covering the lending journey from application to disbursement.

Healthcare: In healthcare, the company launched MedScribe, an AI-native clinical documentation tool compliant with India's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission that converts doctor-patient conversations into structured records.

Education: Meanwhile, Zoho is launching Zoho Campus in India, bringing admissions, fee collection, attendance, and timetabling onto a single platform.

Real estate : For Real estate, it introduced a platform to manage the property sales cycle from lead capture to deal closure

Restaurants: Zoho POS for Restaurants , an operations platform that handles omnichannel orders, tables, and kitchens (free for businesses billing up to ₹12 lakh annually).

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI): A dedicated Loan Origination System to accelerate compliant loan processing.

Retail: A dedicated solution like Zoho RetailQ to manage unique supply chain and merchant demands.

Automotive: Industry-specific tools like AutoDMS to handle specialised vehicle workflows.

The announcement came as Zoho's India revenue grew 47 per cent year on year in 2025, driven by Zoho Workplace, Zoho One, Zoho CRM, Zoho Books, and Zoho People, with strong traction in ITeS, manufacturing, BFSI, professional services, retail, and automotive sectors.

Zoho is privately held and profitable, employs over 19,000 people, and serves more than 150 million users globally across data centres it owns and operates.