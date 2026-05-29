US and Iran have yet to agree on a fragile ceasefire for 60 days. Both countries are going back and forth on a couple of language points.
The negotiators from the United States and Iran have reached a tentative agreement on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to extend their fragile ceasefire for an additional 60 days. However, it still requires the approval of both countries' leaders, and if finalised, it would be a significant progress, since the war erupted in late February 2026.
The Initial Proposal Of The Ceasefire
The 60-day ceasefire was proposed by the Iranian leaders in late May, who drafted a 14-point peace proposal to pause the war and delivered it directly to Pakistani mediators.
A whole team from Pakistan and Qatar is the primary mediator, physically shuttling the text between Tehran and Washington to refine the terms.
The 60-day timeline was first utilised by the US President Donald Trump, who had previously set a diplomatic deadline for Iran to reach a nuclear agreement before the escalation of the war, and later on, the lower-level negotiators adopted this familiar 60-day structure to give both sides a flexible, workable window to resolve this crisis.
Core Terms Of The Tentative 60 Day Agreement
The proposed MoU has been designed to establish peace and to set a formal roadmap for long-term negotiations.
The key terms designed by the regional US officials include:
An immediate formal Iranian commitment to refrain from nuclear weapons.
Iran should let go of its stockpile of 440-460 kg of highly enriched Uranium with 60% purity, and whether this Uranium will be diluted or shipped to a third country like Russia or China will be debated during the 60-day ceasefire.
The agreement requires Iran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping, with Iran clearing all deployed naval mines within 30 days.
The US would grant temporary oil sanctions relief to Iran to resume sales, aiming to lessen the burden caused by the global fuel crisis.
The agreement also focuses on stopping the war between Israel and Hezbollah.
Current Approval Status
United States Status (Pending Approval)
President Trump has publicly withheld his signature, saying that he is "not satisfied yet" with the terms regarding Iran's nuclear program and needs time to refine the deal.
Iran Status (Pending Approval)
Iran's state-aligned Tasnim News Agency reported that Tehran has neither confirmed nor accepted the text. Iranian officials stated they have not yet notified their Pakistani mediators that the deal is complete.