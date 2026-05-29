US and Iran have yet to agree on a fragile ceasefire for 60 days. Both countries are going back and forth on a couple of language points.

The negotiators from the United States and Iran have reached a tentative agreement on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to extend their fragile ceasefire for an additional 60 days. However, it still requires the approval of both countries' leaders, and if finalised, it would be a significant progress, since the war erupted in late February 2026.

The Initial Proposal Of The Ceasefire

The 60-day ceasefire was proposed by the Iranian leaders in late May, who drafted a 14-point peace proposal to pause the war and delivered it directly to Pakistani mediators.