According to sources, negotiations are centred around a two-phase framework. The first phase proposes a temporary 45-day ceasefire, during which broader diplomatic discussions would take place. If progress is made, the second phase would focus on formalising a comprehensive agreement to end the war permanently.

The talks are being seen as a crucial step toward a possible permanent resolution to a conflict that has already claimed thousands of lives since it began on February 28.

As Iran, the United States, and key mediators are engaged in high-level discussions over a proposed 45-day ceasefire, efforts to bring an end to the ongoing West Asia war have gained momentum.

The urgency of these discussions has increased following a deadline set by US President Donald Trump. Initially giving Iran a 10-day window, Trump later extended the deadline to Tuesday evening, citing what he described as "deep and ongoing negotiations." He expressed optimism about reaching a deal but also warned of major military action if diplomacy fails.

Trump reiterated that critical infrastructure in Iran could be targeted, raising concerns among global experts about potential humanitarian consequences.

Reports suggest that contingency plans for a large-scale US-Israeli bombing campaign on Iran's energy facilities are already in place. The extension of the deadline is believed to be a final attempt to allow diplomacy to succeed before any escalation.

In response, Iran has issued strong warnings. Officials have stated that any attack on civilian infrastructure would trigger retaliatory strikes on key facilities in Israel and Gulf nations, heightening fears of a wider regional conflict.

Negotiations are currently being facilitated through intermediaries from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey. Indirect talks are also ongoing between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Risk of Wider Regional Impact

However, several major challenges remain unresolved. Key issues include Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz and its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, both seen as critical leverage for Tehran. Mediators are exploring whether Iran could take limited confidence-building steps on these fronts during the initial ceasefire period.

At the same time, discussions are underway on the assurances the US can offer to prevent any ceasefire from collapsing into renewed conflict. Iranian officials have reportedly expressed concerns, pointing to past ceasefire agreements in regions like Gaza and Lebanon that eventually failed.

Despite multiple proposals being put forward by US officials in recent days, none have been fully accepted so far. The White House has declined to comment publicly on the ongoing negotiations.

Mediators have warned that a breakdown in talks could have severe consequences. Any retaliation by Iran, particularly targeting energy infrastructure, could disrupt oil and water facilities across Gulf countries, potentially triggering a broader economic and humanitarian crisis.

Public statements from Tehran also reflect a firm stance. Iran's Revolutionary Guards have indicated that conditions in the Strait of Hormuz may not return to pre-war norms, especially concerning US and Israeli access.

The conflict, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, followed by Iranian retaliation, has already resulted in thousands of deaths, primarily in Iran and Lebanon. Several oil refineries and critical infrastructure sites have been destroyed, worsening the crisis.

As diplomatic efforts continue, the proposed ceasefire remains a critical opportunity to halt further devastation and move toward lasting peace in the region.