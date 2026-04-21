Shortly after the quake, tsunami waves were already observed along parts of the coastline. The agency warned that waves could reach heights of up to three metres and arrive in multiple surges.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the quake occurred at 4:53 PM local time in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Iwate Prefecture, with tremors felt across a wide region, including the capital city, Tokyo.

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan on Monday evening, prompting authorities to issue an urgent tsunami warning for waves up to 3 metres high.

Residents in coastal and riverside areas were immediately urged to evacuate to higher ground or designated evacuation buildings and to remain there until authorities declared it safe.

Within 40 minutes of the earthquake, a tsunami wave measuring approximately 80 centimetres reached the port city of Kuji in Iwate Prefecture. This prompted authorities to escalate safety alerts due to the risk of stronger subsequent waves.

Infrastructure Impact and Emergency Response

The quake's impact was felt across infrastructure and public services. Bullet train operations between Tokyo and Aomori were halted as a precautionary measure, while Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) began inspections to assess potential damage to its facilities.

In response to the emergency, the Prime Minister's office quickly established a crisis management team to coordinate rescue, safety, and monitoring efforts.

More than 170,000 people across several prefectures were ordered to evacuate as tsunami warnings were issued along Japan's eastern coastline. The alert level, initially the second-highest of three, was later downgraded to a tsunami advisory before being lifted entirely shortly before midnight.

Authorities also issued a special advisory warning of an increased likelihood of aftershocks, including the possibility of earthquakes measuring magnitude 8.0 or higher in the coming period.

Understanding Japan's Seismic Vulnerability

Japan's vulnerability to such disasters is closely linked to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where four major tectonic plates converge. The country experiences around 1,500 earthquakes annually, accounting for nearly 18 per cent of global seismic activity. While most are minor, stronger quakes, especially those offshore, pose a significant tsunami risk due to seabed displacement.

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake can cause intense ground shaking, damage infrastructure, crack roads, and disrupt transport systems. In this case, the offshore epicentre likely reduced the extent of direct structural damage on land but significantly increased the risk of tsunami formation.

Even in Tokyo, located hundreds of kilometres from the epicentre, buildings swayed noticeably, underscoring the scale of the seismic event. Japan's advanced construction standards are designed to absorb such shocks, but the strength of this quake still triggered nationwide alerts and emergency responses.

Historical Context and Preparedness

The incident also revived memories of the devastating 2011 disaster, when a magnitude 9.0 earthquake triggered a massive tsunami that killed or left missing around 18,500 people and led to a nuclear crisis at the Fukushima plant.

Situated in one of the world's most seismically active regions, Japan accounts for nearly 20 per cent of all earthquakes globally measuring magnitude 6.0 or higher. Monday's quake once again highlighted the country's constant preparedness and rapid response systems in the face of natural disasters.