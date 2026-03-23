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Pilot, Co-Pilot Killed After Plane Collides with Fire Truck at LaGuardia Airport

A deadly runway collision at LaGuardia Airport leaves two pilots dead and injures officers after a plane struck a fire truck responding to an emergency

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Air canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport
Plane crash at LaGuardia Airport, two pilots dead

A tragic accident at New York's LaGuardia Airport late on March 22 has claimed the lives of a pilot and a co-pilot, after an aircraft collided with an emergency vehicle on the runway.

The incident occurred around 11:30 PM, when an Air Canada Express CRJ-900 regional jet, arriving from Montreal with 72 passengers and 4 crew members, struck a Port Authority aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle while landing on Runway 4.

Loading post from https://x.com/flightradar24/status/2035936116486836469

According to sources, the aircraft hit the fire truck at a speed of approximately 24 miles per hour, leading to the deaths of both pilots. Two Port Authority police officers inside the vehicle sustained serious injuries.

Emergency response gone Wrong

Initial reports suggest the fire truck had been dispatched to assist United Airlines Flight 2384, which was preparing to depart for Chicago. The crew had requested emergency support after reporting a strange odour on board, which was making the flight attendants feel unwell.

Audio recordings circulating on social media indicate that the situation was flagged as an emergency due to concerns about the cabin crew's health.

An air traffic controller was reportedly heard granting clearance for a vehicle to cross part of the runway before attempting to halt it, moments before the collision occurred.

Airport Shutdown and Investigation

Following the accident, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that LaGuardia Airport would remain closed until 2 PM ET on March 23, as emergency teams responded and investigations began.

Authorities are now examining the sequence of events, including runway clearance procedures and communication between ground vehicles and air traffic control.

The incident has raised serious concerns about runway safety protocols, as investigators work to determine how the emergency response turned into a fatal collision.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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