A tragic accident at New York's LaGuardia Airport late on March 22 has claimed the lives of a pilot and a co-pilot, after an aircraft collided with an emergency vehicle on the runway.

The incident occurred around 11:30 PM, when an Air Canada Express CRJ-900 regional jet, arriving from Montreal with 72 passengers and 4 crew members, struck a Port Authority aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle while landing on Runway 4.

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According to sources, the aircraft hit the fire truck at a speed of approximately 24 miles per hour, leading to the deaths of both pilots. Two Port Authority police officers inside the vehicle sustained serious injuries.

Emergency response gone Wrong

Initial reports suggest the fire truck had been dispatched to assist United Airlines Flight 2384, which was preparing to depart for Chicago. The crew had requested emergency support after reporting a strange odour on board, which was making the flight attendants feel unwell.

Audio recordings circulating on social media indicate that the situation was flagged as an emergency due to concerns about the cabin crew's health.

An air traffic controller was reportedly heard granting clearance for a vehicle to cross part of the runway before attempting to halt it, moments before the collision occurred.

Airport Shutdown and Investigation

Following the accident, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that LaGuardia Airport would remain closed until 2 PM ET on March 23, as emergency teams responded and investigations began.

Authorities are now examining the sequence of events, including runway clearance procedures and communication between ground vehicles and air traffic control.

The incident has raised serious concerns about runway safety protocols, as investigators work to determine how the emergency response turned into a fatal collision.