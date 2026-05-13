As PM Narendra Modi advised people not to travel overseas, given the country's economic standing, and to spend less on non-essential items. Multiple reports claimed that Air India will cancel several international flights from Delhi due to the fuel price crisis.

Early reports claim that Air India will cancel all international flights due to rising fuel prices. But today, Air India put an end to such news by calling it a rumour and baseless information, posted by the newsroom of Air India on the X handle, and the organisation also confirmed that Air India doesn't have plans to cancel all international flights, but has decided to halt some international flights.

Air India decides to suspend and reduce numerous International flights, with the plan beginning in July for 3 months, due to soaring fuel prices impacted by the Middle East crisis.

Flights operate to key destinations such as Chicago and Newark in the US, as well as Singapore and Shanghai. Flights to destinations such as San Francisco, Paris, and Toronto have also been cut. The airline is also cancelling services to Dhaka from Mumbai and reducing frequency to Colombo from Mumbai.

The European network sees further cuts in frequency, with flights to Vienna, Copenhagen, Rome, and Zurich shifting from four to three times a week, while flights to Paris reduce from twice a day to a single departure.

Steps taken by Air India

Reports said that Air India reduced 100 flights as an effort to reduce fuel consumption. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson last week said the airline would continue reducing international services amid higher fuel prices and geopolitical tensions.

The impact of the crisis in the Middle East has pushed oil prices to $162.89 per barrel for the week ending 8 May 2026, up from $99.40 at the end of February. It accounts for 40 per cent of Airlines' operating costs; even a small price drift can severely impact ticket costs.

Already, the Air India Group, comprising Air India and Air India Express, is projected to have posted losses of more than Rs 22,000 crore in the financial year ended March 2026. In this state, it is difficult to offset the increase in fuel costs.

As part of the TATA group's efforts, the airline has already implemented several measures, including withholding employees' annual increments and cutting non-essential expenditure across departments.

Last week, outgoing Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson told employees that the airline would continue trimming international services because rising fuel prices and airspace restrictions had made some routes unprofitable.