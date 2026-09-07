Amazon Cargo Plane Crashes at Miami Airport, Five Killed

Amazon Prime Air cargo aircraft operated by 21 Air crashed while attempting to land at Miami International Airport on September 6, killing at least five people and triggering a major emergency response.
What Happened
The Boeing 767-300, operating as Prime Air Flight 7598, had arrived at Miami from San Juan, Puerto Rico. During the landing attempt, the aircraft overran the airport's diagonal runway and struck multiple vehicles before catching fire. Thick clouds of smoke were seen rising from the crash site as emergency crews rushed to the scene.
The incident led authorities to close all runways and taxiways at the airport and impose a ground stop, disrupting flight operations. More than 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were deployed to tackle the blaze and assess people affected by the crash.
Investigation
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will investigate the incident, while the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is also gathering information as authorities work to determine what caused the crash.
Amazon's Response
Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel confirmed that an aircraft operated by 21 Air and flying on Amazon's behalf was involved in an incident while attempting to land at Miami International Airport.
"This is a fast-moving situation, and we're still gathering details," Nantel said, adding that Amazon was working closely with local authorities and officials to understand what happened.
She said the company's immediate priority was the safety and well-being of everyone involved and that Amazon was doing everything possible to support those affected by the incident.