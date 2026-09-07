Amazon Cargo Plane Crashes at Miami Airport, Five Killed

Amazon Prime Air cargo aircraft operated by 21 Air crashed while attempting to land at Miami International Airport on September 6, killing at least five people and triggering a major emergency response.

What Happened

The Boeing 767-300, operating as Prime Air Flight 7598, had arrived at Miami from San Juan, Puerto Rico. During the landing attempt, the aircraft overran the airport's diagonal runway and struck multiple vehicles before catching fire. Thick clouds of smoke were seen rising from the crash site as emergency crews rushed to the scene.

The incident led authorities to close all runways and taxiways at the airport and impose a ground stop, disrupting flight operations. More than 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were deployed to tackle the blaze and assess people affected by the crash.