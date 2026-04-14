Beijing's Humanoid Robot Marathon Test Signals New Era in AI

The world's first Humanoid Robot marathon is scheduled for April 19. The trial match was held in Beijing from April 11 to April 12 in the E-Town Economic and Technological Development Area.

The first Humanoid Robot completes its trial session from April 11 to the morning of April 12, running ahead of the competition scheduled for April 19. The test checked all key features in running, including track navigation, event scheduling, equipment coordination, and emergency response, to ensure a smooth and safe competition.

This nighttime trial test involves 70 teams, including four international teams, with both autonomous and remotely controlled robots. The nighttime trial covers the full 21.0975-kilometre half-marathon route, covering the environment of both Urban parks and roads.