Beijing's Humanoid Robot Marathon Test Signals New Era in AI

The world's first Humanoid Robot marathon is scheduled for April 19. The trial match was held in Beijing from April 11 to April 12 in the E-Town Economic and Technological Development Area.
The first Humanoid Robot completes its trial session from April 11 to the morning of April 12, running ahead of the competition scheduled for April 19. The test checked all key features in running, including track navigation, event scheduling, equipment coordination, and emergency response, to ensure a smooth and safe competition.
This nighttime trial test involves 70 teams, including four international teams, with both autonomous and remotely controlled robots. The nighttime trial covers the full 21.0975-kilometre half-marathon route, covering the environment of both Urban parks and roads.
World's First Humanoid Robot Marathon Trial
The Humanoid Marathon is expected to be attended by around 100 teams, making it the world's largest humanoid marathon and marking a significant expansion compared to the previous one held under official race rules and regulations.
The Highlight of this trial is the robot's independent action and navigation. Robots were tasked with discovering and responding to dynamic surroundings, demonstrating advances in real-time decision-making and environmental awareness. The trial tests the robot's battery life and energy management, and effective gait balance work is performed to adjust millisecond-level posture to prevent falls.
The trial test also introduces various upgrades, including stricter rules, reduced human intervention, improved scoring systems, and enhanced safety protocols. As of now, the robot's running speed has improved and is expected to reach human-level speed.
The start of the Humanoid robot race will mark a forward step in the field of Robotics. Events like this are not only technological showcases but also real-world experiments. The competitions between humanoid robots with enhanced features transparently show the transformation of Robotics from the tech world into the real world.