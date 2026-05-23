World News

China Coal mine blast: At least 90 people were killed in the Explosion

A gas explosion at the Liushenyu Coal Mine in China's Shanxi Province has killed over 90 people, with 247 workers reportedly on duty. Rescue efforts continue as President Xi Jinping ordered strict action, wider safety checks, and punishment for those responsible.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Coal mine workers
China Coal Mine explosion, group of workers rescued from the blast

The gas explosion happened at the Liushenyu Coal Mine, run by the Tongzhou Group, in Shanxi Province. The blast happened on Friday, taking over 90 people's lives.

Shanxi province, one of China's largest coal-producing hubs, has witnessed several mining accidents over the past decade, raising recurring concerns about workplace safety in the sector.

The latest explosion is expected to intensify discussions around industrial safety standards, labour protections, and regulatory oversight in China's energy industry.

Details of the Incident

Shanxi is China's main coal-producing province and is larger than Greece. Around 34 million people live there. The blast occurred shortly after the release of a carbon monoxide alert. The coal mine blast occurred at 19:29 local time on Friday (11:29 GMT) at a mine in Shanxi, with 247 workers reportedly on duty at the time.

As an action, 100 rescuers were sent into the mine for help. Later, the Footage showed the paramedics carrying stretchers at the site, with ambulances in the background.

More than 100 people were reportedly taken to the hospital, and the news confirms that the rescue team is still on the scene rescuing people. The death rate increased from 8 to 90 overnight.

Chinese President's Concern Over the Incident

Following the incident, Chinese President Xi Jinping directed the rescue team to make every effort to locate the missing workers and ensure the aftermath was handled properly. He also warned that persons responsible for this accident will be strictly punished.

He then asks all regions and departments to learn from this accident and to be vigilant regarding workplace safety by investigating workplace hazards and dangers and eliminating them with great effort, which is the ultimate solution to this problem.

He also warned about the weather risks, highlighting that China is entering the Winter season, and urged the authorities to strengthen flood-preparation measures. The warning comes after severe rainfall in Shimen County in Hunan province left seven people dead and affected more than 10,000 residents.

Following the incident, Chinese Premier Li Qiang directed emergency agencies to strengthen coordination and accelerate rescue efforts. He also called for wider safety inspections across major industries to prevent similar disasters.

To oversee the rescue and recovery operations on the ground, Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing was sent to Shanxi province, highlighting the government's urgent response to the tragedy.

At present, China is going through a hard phase with the loss of various lives. The President advises and suggests various effective measures to the concerned departments and people. Yet the cause of this explosion remains unknown, and investigators are still working to identify it.

Topics

Happenings around world

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

T

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

View all articles
Loading comments...