The latest explosion is expected to intensify discussions around industrial safety standards, labour protections, and regulatory oversight in China's energy industry.

Shanxi province, one of China's largest coal-producing hubs, has witnessed several mining accidents over the past decade, raising recurring concerns about workplace safety in the sector.

The gas explosion happened at the Liushenyu Coal Mine, run by the Tongzhou Group, in Shanxi Province. The blast happened on Friday, taking over 90 people's lives.

Details of the Incident

Shanxi is China's main coal-producing province and is larger than Greece. Around 34 million people live there. The blast occurred shortly after the release of a carbon monoxide alert. The coal mine blast occurred at 19:29 local time on Friday (11:29 GMT) at a mine in Shanxi, with 247 workers reportedly on duty at the time.

As an action, 100 rescuers were sent into the mine for help. Later, the Footage showed the paramedics carrying stretchers at the site, with ambulances in the background.

More than 100 people were reportedly taken to the hospital, and the news confirms that the rescue team is still on the scene rescuing people. The death rate increased from 8 to 90 overnight.

Chinese President's Concern Over the Incident

Following the incident, Chinese President Xi Jinping directed the rescue team to make every effort to locate the missing workers and ensure the aftermath was handled properly. He also warned that persons responsible for this accident will be strictly punished.

He then asks all regions and departments to learn from this accident and to be vigilant regarding workplace safety by investigating workplace hazards and dangers and eliminating them with great effort, which is the ultimate solution to this problem.

He also warned about the weather risks, highlighting that China is entering the Winter season, and urged the authorities to strengthen flood-preparation measures. The warning comes after severe rainfall in Shimen County in Hunan province left seven people dead and affected more than 10,000 residents.

Following the incident, Chinese Premier Li Qiang directed emergency agencies to strengthen coordination and accelerate rescue efforts. He also called for wider safety inspections across major industries to prevent similar disasters.

To oversee the rescue and recovery operations on the ground, Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing was sent to Shanxi province, highlighting the government's urgent response to the tragedy.

At present, China is going through a hard phase with the loss of various lives. The President advises and suggests various effective measures to the concerned departments and people. Yet the cause of this explosion remains unknown, and investigators are still working to identify it.