The earthquake struck at around 7:34 a.m. local time, with its epicentre near San José del Palmar in the Chocó region. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the Quake at a depth of roughly 107 kilometres.

The earthquake caused widespread destruction across several cities, with buildings collapsing, hospitals damaged and residents forced to evacuate their homes.

A powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, killing at least 132 people and injuring around 570 others, according to reports from Colombian authorities.

The tremors were felt across large parts of Colombia, including Bogotá, where people rushed out of buildings and gathered in streets as a precaution.

Pereira Among the Worst-Hit Cities

Pereira was among the areas most severely affected by the earthquake. The city, located less than 64 kilometres from the epicentre, reported more than 60 deaths as rescue teams continued searching damaged structures.

The scale of the disaster also triggered a surge in missing-person reports. Digital databases used by families to locate relatives reportedly listed more than 2,000 missing people, particularly from Cali and Pereira.

Authorities are still working to verify these reports, meaning the number could change as communications are restored and rescue teams reach more communities.

Across the affected regions, thousands of buildings were damaged. Residential structures, schools and healthcare facilities were among those affected, while dozens of buildings reportedly collapsed completely.

Hospital Collapses in Cali

One of the most serious incidents was reported at a university hospital in Cali, where sections of the facility collapsed following the earthquake.

Parts of the paediatrics, internal medicine and neonatal areas were damaged, trapping patients beneath rubble. Rescue workers from the fire department and military were sent to the site to search for survivors.

At least four people were rescued from the rubble, while other patients were evacuated and treated in hospital gardens before being transferred to nearby medical facilities.

The damage to healthcare infrastructure has added pressure to emergency services as hospitals across the affected areas deal with injured residents.

How Did the Earthquake Happen?

The earthquake occurred because of the intense tectonic activity beneath Colombia.

Colombia lies in a highly active seismic region where tectonic plates interact beneath the South American continent. One of the most important processes in the region is the movement of the Nazca Plate beneath the South American Plate.

When tectonic plates move, enormous amounts of stress can build up in the Earth's crust. Once the stress becomes greater than the strength of the rocks holding the fault together, the rocks can suddenly slip.

The energy released during that movement travels through the Earth as seismic waves, producing the shaking experienced during an earthquake.

The Colombian earthquake originated at considerable depth, at more than 100 kilometres beneath the surface. Despite its depth, its magnitude was powerful enough to produce strong shaking over a large area.

The country's location along the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire also makes earthquakes a recurring natural hazard.

Aftershocks Create Additional Risk

The main earthquake was followed by a series of aftershocks, with Colombian authorities reporting at least 21 tremors after the initial event.

Aftershocks are caused by the Earth's crust adjusting to the sudden release of energy from the main earthquake. They are usually weaker than the main shock, but they can still be dangerous, particularly around buildings that have already been weakened.

Authorities have therefore warned residents not to return to damaged structures until engineers and emergency officials confirm that they are safe.

Airports and Transport Disrupted

The earthquake also disrupted air travel across western Colombia.

Airports serving Pereira, Manizales, Armenia, Cartago and Buenaventura were operating under restrictions while engineers inspected runways, terminals and other infrastructure. Some facilities were being used primarily for medical and government flights.

Operations at Quibdó were also affected.

The disruption has created additional challenges for rescue teams, particularly in remote parts of Chocó where difficult terrain and damaged infrastructure could make access difficult.

Emergency agencies have deployed firefighters, search-and-rescue personnel and engineers to assist local authorities and assess the damage.

What Is the Current Situation?

Rescue and recovery operations remain underway across western Colombia. Emergency teams are searching collapsed buildings, treating injured residents and assessing damage to homes, hospitals, schools, roads and airports.

The final death toll could change as rescue workers reach remote communities and authorities verify missing-person reports.

The United States has announced $15.5 million in assistance for Colombia to support shelter, food, protection and earthquake assessments.

Authorities are also monitoring further seismic activity while engineers inspect damaged infrastructure. The immediate priority remains finding survivors, treating the injured and restoring access to communities affected by the earthquake.

The disaster has brought renewed attention to Colombia's earthquake risk. The country has experienced several major earthquakes in the past, including the devastating 1999 earthquake that struck the coffee-growing region and caused more than 1,000 deaths.

For now, emergency authorities remain on alert as rescue operations continue and the full extent of the destruction becomes clearer.