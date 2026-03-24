Initial reports suggest that the crash sparked a fire, which then led to the detonation of explosive devices being transported onboard, significantly worsening the destruction at the site.

The accident occurred shortly after a Lockheed Martin-built Hercules C-130 transport aircraft took off from Puerto Leguízamo, a remote area near Colombia's border with Peru. According to Defence Minister Pedro Sánchez, who shared details on X (formerly Twitter), the aircraft crashed moments after departure, triggering a massive emergency response.

A tragic plane crash involving the Colombian Air Force on Monday, March 23, has left at least 66 people injured, marking one of the deadliest aviation incidents in the country's recent military history.

In the absence of immediate official assistance, residents from nearby areas rushed to the crash site and began rescue efforts. Eyewitness videos circulating online show injured soldiers being transported along rough dirt roads, some carried on the backs of motorcycles due to the lack of proper medical transport.

Military vehicles and recovery teams later reached the area, but authorities confirmed that rescue operations were slowed by the region's difficult terrain and limited accessibility.

The Colombian Air Force initially reported that 121 people were on board, including 110 soldiers and 11 crew members. However, local authorities have cited differing figures, and the exact number of casualties and survivors is still being verified.

As recovery teams continue to retrieve bodies and assist the injured, officials have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash and clarify the discrepancies in reported numbers.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country, raising serious concerns about the safety of military aviation and operational risks in challenging environments.