According to Trump, Israeli forces had been ordered to turn back, while Hezbollah had agreed to stop attacks on Israel. He suggested that both sides had accepted a ceasefire and would refrain from further military action.

The apparent rift surfaced on June 1 after Trump announced what he described as a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah. In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump said he had held a "very productive" conversation with Netanyahu and claimed that planned Israeli military operations against Beirut had been halted.

A public disagreement appears to have emerged between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a proposed ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, raising fresh questions about efforts to ease tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Netanyahu's Contradictory Response

However, the situation became more complicated just hours later when Netanyahu issued a statement that appeared to contradict Trump's announcement.

The Israeli Prime Minister said he had informed Trump that Israel would continue to respond forcefully if Hezbollah attacks on Israeli cities and civilians persisted. Netanyahu stressed that Israel's position remained unchanged and warned that terrorist targets in Beirut could still be struck if attacks continued.

He also stated that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would maintain planned military operations in southern Lebanon.

According to Israeli media reports, some military actions were reportedly postponed at Washington's request as the United States sought to advance a ceasefire initiative. However, Israeli operations were not fully suspended.

Cross-Border Attacks Continue

Despite Trump's ceasefire announcement, hostilities along the Israel-Lebanon border continued into June 2.

Air raid sirens reportedly sounded in northern Israeli communities, including Metula, after rocket launches and drone activity were detected. Israeli military positions near the border were also reportedly targeted.

Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported additional Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon following the ceasefire announcement.

The continued exchange of fire has cast doubt on whether any ceasefire agreement has been formally accepted and implemented by all parties involved.

Iran Suspends Diplomatic Engagement

The conflict has also affected wider regional diplomacy.

Iran announced that it had suspended negotiations with the United States following Israeli military operations in Lebanon. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that any ceasefire arrangement must apply across all fronts, including Lebanon.

According to Iranian media reports, Tehran has paused active diplomatic engagement with Washington amid the ongoing conflict.

Trump, however, offered mixed signals regarding the status of talks with Iran. While he suggested negotiations could continue, he also indicated that the United States had not received formal notification of Iran's reported decision to halt discussions.

Current Situation

As of now, the proposed ceasefire remains uncertain, with military activity continuing despite diplomatic efforts.

Cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israel have continued even after ceasefire claims were made. Israel has reiterated that it reserves the right to strike targets in Beirut if attacks persist, while military operations in southern Lebanon remain active.

Iran has announced a suspension of negotiations with the United States, adding another layer of complexity to the regional crisis. At the same time, Washington continues diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing a broader escalation.

The latest developments highlight the fragile security situation in the Middle East, with ongoing military exchanges underscoring the challenges facing efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire and avoid a wider conflict involving Israel, Hezbollah, Lebanon, Iran, and the United States.