Emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after the crash. Multiple ambulances, an air ambulance, specialist rescue units, firefighters, and police officers were deployed as authorities declared a major incident.

The collision occurred at around 5:15 pm local time outside the town of Bedford, approximately 80 kilometres north of London. According to rail tracking data, both trains were travelling southbound towards London St Pancras station when the accident took place.

A train driver was killed, and dozens of passengers were injured after two passenger trains collided north of London on Friday evening, triggering a major emergency response and causing widespread disruption to rail services.

Casualties and Injuries

In an official statement, British Transport Police confirmed that one person had died and several others had been injured.

"We know that several people have been injured and one person has very sadly died," police said, adding that officers were continuing to work alongside Bedfordshire Police, local fire and rescue services, and ambulance teams.

The East of England Ambulance Service later provided a detailed update on casualties, revealing that 11 people suffered very serious injuries, 22 sustained serious injuries, and 56 others were treated for minor injuries.

Eddie Dempsey, General Secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), confirmed that the person who lost their life was a train driver.

Passenger Accounts

Passengers described scenes of panic and confusion immediately after the collision.

Peter Knapp, who was travelling on the rear train, said there was no warning before the impact.

"There was a moment of being flung into the chair in front, and then I saw smoke," Knapp recalled.

"People were crying and screaming. They were scared and confused. I got up and saw many people who couldn't speak and some with broken legs. I managed to get out through a gap in the doors because I'm quite thin."

Witnesses reported seeing injured passengers with bloody wounds and broken bones as emergency crews carried out rescue operations.

Images and videos shared on social media showed dozens of passengers standing or sitting near the tracks while emergency vehicles lined a nearby road. Some passengers received first aid at the scene, while others were transported to hospitals for treatment.

Rail Services Disrupted

The RMT union said it was closely monitoring developments and expressed concern over reports of serious injuries suffered by both railway staff and passengers.

East Midlands Railway later confirmed that the accident involved its 4:40 pm service from Corby to London St Pancras and its 3:50 pm service from Nottingham to London St Pancras.

Following the collision, the operator suspended all train services to and from London St Pancras for the remainder of Friday and said it could not yet guarantee whether normal operations would resume on Saturday.

Official Response

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased driver and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

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"My thoughts are with the family of the person who has sadly lost their life, and with those who have been seriously injured," Starmer wrote in a post on X.

Investigation and Recovery

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the cause of the collision. Railway accident investigators, police officers, and technical experts remain at the site examining the trains, track infrastructure, and signalling systems.

Recovery operations continued through Saturday, with rail services on the affected route remaining severely disrupted. East Midlands Railway has advised passengers to check for travel updates before starting their journeys, while replacement transport arrangements have been put in place on some routes.

Officials have not yet determined the exact cause of the crash, and the timeline for the complete restoration of services remains uncertain.