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Drone Attack Near Dubai Airport, Flights Halted for Over Seven Hours

Flights at Dubai International Airport were suspended for over seven hours after a drone attack caused a fire near a fuel tank facility. Operations later resumed gradually with limited services

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Drone Attack Near Dubai Airport halts Flights for 7 Hours
Drone Attack Near Dubai Airport halts Flights for 7 Hours

Flight operations at Dubai International Airport were temporarily suspended early on March 16 after a drone attack triggered a fire near the airport, forcing authorities to halt air traffic as emergency teams responded to the incident.

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According to Dubai's media office, the drone strike caused a blaze at a nearby fuel tank facility close to the airport. The incident prompted aviation authorities to immediately suspend flights as a precautionary measure while firefighters worked to contain the situation.

Aircraft already approaching the airport were instructed to circle until conditions were deemed safe. Authorities also stated that no injuries or casualties were reported during the incident.

The disruption forced Dubai International Airport to suspend flight operations for more than 7 hours, marking the longest halt since Dubai reopened air travel through its "safe air corridors" shortly after the outbreak of the ongoing Iran war.

Emirates Airlines, the flagship carrier based in Dubai, cancelled several scheduled flights during the suspension. The airline also advised passengers not to travel to the airport while operations remained halted, as authorities worked to stabilise the situation and ensure safety.

By around 10 a.m. local time, Emirates announced the gradual resumption of limited flight services as airport authorities began restoring operations. The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that some flights to and from Dubai International Airport would resume to selected destinations, while the situation was being closely monitored.

Officials urged passengers to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding flight schedules, delays, or cancellations as the aviation hub works to maintain operations amid regional tensions linked to the ongoing Iran conflict.

Dubai International Airport remains one of the world's busiest aviation hubs, and authorities said they are taking additional precautions to ensure passenger safety while maintaining essential air connectivity during the crisis.

Topics

Iran Israel war

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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