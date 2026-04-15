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Dubai's Iconic Burj Al Arab to Undergo 18-Month Restoration

Dubai's iconic Burj Al Arab will undergo an 18-month restoration to refresh its interiors while preserving its signature design. Led by architect Tristan Auer, the project aims to maintain the hotel's legacy as a global symbol of luxury tourism.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Burj Al Arab
Burj Al Arab close for 18months, restoration work

Dubai's world-famous luxury hotel, the Burj Al Arab, is set to undergo a major 18-month restoration project, as announced by its operator, Jumeirah Group, on April 15. The renovation will focus on a detailed interior refurbishment while carefully preserving the hotel's original architectural identity.

Restoration Details

Described as a thoughtfully planned initiative, the project aims to preserve the property's iconic character while upgrading its interiors to meet modern luxury standards. The restoration will be led by renowned Paris-based interior architect Tristan Auer, who is known for his work on historic and high-end properties.

Iconic Landmark

Opened 27 years ago, the Burj Al Arab has long been regarded as one of Dubai's most recognisable landmarks. Its distinctive sail-shaped design, set on an artificial island, has become a defining symbol of the city's skyline and a key contributor to Dubai's global reputation as a luxury tourism hub.

Preservation Approach

According to Jumeirah Group, the restoration will be approached like the preservation of a masterpiece, with special emphasis on retaining the hotel's heritage elements. The focus will be on refreshing the interior décor while staying true to its existing design language.

The hotel features 198 lavish suites and is renowned for its opulent interiors, including marble finishes, gold leaf accents, and elaborate crystal installations. To facilitate the extensive renovation work, the Burj Al Arab will remain closed to guests for the entire 18-month period.

This restoration marks a significant step in ensuring that the iconic property continues to stand as a symbol of luxury and architectural excellence for years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long will the Burj Al Arab renovation take and will it be closed?
The Burj Al Arab will undergo an 18-month restoration project. The hotel will remain completely closed to guests for the entire 18-month period to facilitate the extensive renovation work.
Who is designing the Burj Al Arab restoration project?
The restoration will be led by Tristan Auer, a renowned Paris-based interior architect who is known for his work on historic and high-end properties.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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