Dubai's Iconic Burj Al Arab to Undergo 18-Month Restoration

Dubai's world-famous luxury hotel, the Burj Al Arab, is set to undergo a major 18-month restoration project, as announced by its operator, Jumeirah Group, on April 15. The renovation will focus on a detailed interior refurbishment while carefully preserving the hotel's original architectural identity.

Restoration Details

Described as a thoughtfully planned initiative, the project aims to preserve the property's iconic character while upgrading its interiors to meet modern luxury standards. The restoration will be led by renowned Paris-based interior architect Tristan Auer, who is known for his work on historic and high-end properties.

Iconic Landmark

Opened 27 years ago, the Burj Al Arab has long been regarded as one of Dubai's most recognisable landmarks. Its distinctive sail-shaped design, set on an artificial island, has become a defining symbol of the city's skyline and a key contributor to Dubai's global reputation as a luxury tourism hub.