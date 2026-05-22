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Ebola outbreak and the postponement of the India-Africa summit

An Ebola outbreak in Africa has prompted India and the African Union to postpone their summit in New Delhi. WHO declared a global health emergency over the rare Bundibugyo strain, which has no approved vaccine or treatment. Ebola causes severe fever, weakness, vomiting, and bleeding.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Ebola virus outbreak
Ebola virus outbreak, India - Africa summit postponed

A sudden wave of Ebola hit the regions of Africa and its surroundings. The seriousness of cases is increasing in those regions, which directly affects the Indian African Union's preparations for the summit.

On May 16 and 17, the World Health Organisation declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), the top-level warning system for major international health threats, for the outbreak of Ebola in the regions of Africa. It further conveys that the outbreak involved the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is no approved vaccine or specific treatment.

What is Ebola, & what are its symptoms?

Ebola Virus Disease is a rare but severe viral illness that affects humans and some animals. It spreads through direct contact with the blood, body fluids, or tissues of an infected person or animal, as well as contaminated objects such as needles or clothing.

The disease was first identified in 1976 near the Ebola River. Ebola often begins suddenly with symptoms such as high fever, extreme weakness, headache, muscle pain, and sore throat.

As the illness progresses, patients may develop vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, skin rashes, and in severe cases internal or external bleeding. Ebola is highly dangerous because it can spread quickly and may lead to organ failure and death if not treated early.

The impact of Ebla on the Indian and African summit

India and Africa have decided to postpone the India-Africa Forum Summit, scheduled for next week in New Delhi, due to the "emerging public health situation" in Africa, India's foreign ministry said on Thursday, in an apparent reference to the Ebola outbreak.

The fourth India-Africa Forum Summit was scheduled to take place in New Delhi from May 28 to May 31. The summit of ministers and leaders aimed to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, innovation, development, digital technology, sustainability, and global governance.

After discussing the "evolving health situation in parts ​of Africa", India and the AU agreed that it would ‌be "advisable" ⁠to hold the summit at a later date, the foreign ministry said in a statement. It did not elaborate on the health concerns.

The Democratic ​Republic of ​Congo has ⁠been facing an outbreak of a rare Ebola strain for which there is no ​vaccine. The World Health Organisation said on Wednesday that 600 suspected cases and 139 suspected deaths have been recorded so far in the outbreak that started two months ago. The Indian foreign ministry ​said new dates for the summit will be finalised in due ​course.

The overall impact of Ebola extends beyond health, affecting economies, travel, education, and international relations.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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