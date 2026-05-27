The issue of the Ebola Virus spreading in the Congo region and extending to impact the Uganda region creates high tension among the world nations. As the world is already facing a lot of tensions, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Hanta Virus, now the line is filling up with the Ebola Virus.

Ebola news started making major headlines in mid-May 2026, after the World Health Organisation (WHO) was alerted to an unusual cluster of deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on May 5, 2026.

A 28-year-old Ugandan woman who arrived at Kempegawda International Airport on May 23 showed the suspected symptoms of Ebola, which is seriously spreading in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

India scheduled a summit with African countries to strengthen ties, but due to the outbreak of the Virus in Africa, it postponed the meeting to a later date this month.

India also strengthened the security in the Airports to check the passengers who are from other countries and Indians who visit other countries completely to avoid the spread of Ebola in India. But on May 23, at the Kempegawda International Airport, Bengaluru, a woman showed the symptoms of Ebola when tested.

Ebola in Bengaluru

The 28-year-old Ugandan woman, when she arrived at Bengaluru, was tested and collected samples for the Ebola testing amid the rising global alert over the viral disease.

She got isolated in the hospital at Indiranagar when her sample related to the positive symptoms of Ebola. According to Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey, principal secretary of the health department, the woman doesn't show obvious symptoms such as fever.

They claimed they were unsure about her symptoms, but after observing her fatigue, they collected the samples and sent them to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing.

Health department officials confirmed that she stayed at the hotel after her arrival, then she moved to the hospital after experiencing body aches. It also ensures that the lady is stable now, and she has been closely monitored. Officials said, as per protocol, they will continue the repeat test while awaiting results from the National Institute of Virology.

The World Health Organisation works tirelessly to stop the spread of the Ebola virus in India. It follows the order of isolating travellers from other countries and from African countries for 21 days. If any of them show a sign, they were asked to report to the nearby health facility.

Precautionary measures

As a part of precautionary measures, Bengaluru's Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases has been identified as the isolation centre. At the same time, the Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Indiranagar has been designated as the quarantine and treatment facility.

In Mangaluru, Srinivas Port Hospital under the New Mangalore Port Authority has been designated as the isolation centre. At the same time, Wenlock District Hospital has been designated as the quarantine and treatment facility.