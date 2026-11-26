The announcement follows SpaceX's decision to donate newly issued shares of its Class A common stock to children's Trump Accounts, a government-backed investment programme designed to help young Americans build wealth early.

The billionaire entrepreneur said one share would come from SpaceX, while he would personally contribute the second share.

Elon Musk has announced that every child in the United States will receive two shares of SpaceX, in a donation estimated to be worth nearly $18 billion.

In a post on X, Musk confirmed that he would match the company's contribution. He also said the SpaceX shares would be transferred next month, while the shares he donated personally would be transferred after his lockup period expires in June 2027.

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SpaceX Share Donation: How Much Is It Worth?

SpaceX announced on November 25 that it would contribute one newly issued Class A common share to every currently active Trump Account. Musk subsequently confirmed that he would personally match the company's donation.

SpaceX shares closed at $127.44 on Wednesday. Based on this price and the number of accounts, the combined donation is estimated at approximately $18 billion.

The White House said in October that nearly 70 million Trump Accounts had been opened. The programme is intended to give Americans under 18 an opportunity to participate in the stock market and build long-term savings.

However, SpaceX has not clarified whether Musk's personal share donation will follow the same distribution process as the company's contribution.

When Will Children Receive the SpaceX Shares?

According to Musk, SpaceX will begin transferring its shares in December 2026. His personal contribution will follow after his lockup restrictions expire in June 2027.

In October, Musk had initially announced plans to donate one SpaceX share to every child in America next year. His latest announcement doubles that commitment by adding a matching share from the company.

SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell and her husband have also pledged SpaceX shares to more than two million children under the Trump Account initiative.

Musk and Anthropic Take Different Approaches to Philanthropy

The announcement comes amid growing discussions about how major technology companies and their executives should share the financial benefits of the artificial intelligence boom.

AI company Anthropic recently announced that it would dedicate 5% of its shares to a new fund intended to support the public good. The initiative is estimated to be worth approximately $54 billion at current valuations.

Unlike Musk's plan to distribute company shares directly to children, Anthropic's approach is designed to provide greater flexibility and scale for philanthropic activities that benefit humanity.

Musk has previously said that giving people direct ownership in companies shaping the future economy is the right approach.

Other Major Philanthropic Contributions

Several prominent business leaders have also made significant contributions to charitable initiatives. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has distributed more than $100 billion since its establishment in 2000, with contributions from investor Warren Buffett helping support its philanthropic work.

Musk's latest announcement adds another major corporate share donation to the growing debate over how wealth generated by technology and AI companies can benefit the wider public.