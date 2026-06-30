According to the WHO, more than 1,300 excess deaths linked to high temperatures have been recorded across Europe since June 21, with a significant number of victims aged 65 and above.

As record-breaking heat continues to spread eastward, governments are introducing emergency measures to protect public health and critical infrastructure.

Europe is facing one of its most severe early summer heatwaves on record, with the World Health Organization (WHO) warning that the extreme temperatures may have contributed to hundreds of excess deaths across the continent.

The agency also reported a 40% increase in deaths occurring at home, highlighting the impact of prolonged heat on vulnerable populations.

WHO officials warned that Europe remains the fastest-warming continent in the world, with temperatures rising at roughly twice the global average. Millions of people are currently living in extreme heat, with schools closed in several areas and electricity grids under increasing pressure.

Record Temperatures Across the Continent

Several countries have shattered temperature records during the latest heatwave. Germany recorded 41.7°C, while Poland reached 41.9°C, and the Czech Republic also experienced exceptionally high temperatures as the heat moved further east.

Emergency Measures and Disruptions

The extreme conditions have forced authorities across Europe to implement emergency measures. In Paris, officials banned takeaway alcohol consumption in public spaces and cancelled the city's Pride march to ease pressure on emergency services.

Industry representatives also warned that funeral facilities in central Paris had reached capacity, forcing families to seek services in surrounding regions.

France has reported at least 74 drowning deaths since the heatwave began, as more people sought relief in rivers, lakes and coastal waters.

Widespread Physical Disruption

The heatwave has also triggered widespread disruption across Europe.

Videos circulating on social media show roads softening under extreme heat, tram tracks buckling, plastic paint expanding on vehicles, shopping carts and shoes melting in direct sunlight, and food products such as chocolate melting inside stores.

In Berlin, police deployed water cannons to help residents cool down amid the soaring temperatures.

What Is Causing the Heatwave?

Meteorologists have attributed the prolonged heat to a "heat dome", a weather phenomenon in which high-pressure systems trap hot air near the ground.

The sinking air compresses and heats further while preventing cloud formation, allowing uninterrupted sunshine to intensify temperatures.

What Authorities Are Advising

The heatwave continues to affect large parts of Europe, with authorities remaining on high alert as temperatures stay well above seasonal averages.

Health officials are urging people, especially older adults, children and those with underlying medical conditions, to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours, and check on vulnerable family members and neighbours regularly.

Governments are also monitoring the impact on transport networks, electricity infrastructure and healthcare services, as forecasters warn that hot conditions are expected to persist in several regions over the coming days.

The WHO has stressed that the increasing frequency and intensity of such heatwaves underline the growing health risks posed by climate change across Europe.