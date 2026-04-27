Gunshot Panic at WHCA Dinner: Trump, Leaders Evacuated Safely

It was first formed in 1914 when the journalists gotta hear the rumour by the government, a congressional committee, that decided which reporters should attend the press conference of President Woodrow Wilson.

The White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) is an organization that covers the White House and the US president.

And the journalists formed this organization to protect their rights, attend conferences freely, and ensure the government does not decide who can attend.

The Leaders of the Association

Officers

President: Weijia Jiang, CBS News

Vice President: Justin Sink, Bloomberg News

Treasurer: Jacqui Heinrich, Fox News

Secretary: Brian Bennett, Time

The Board members of this Association are

Sara Cook, CBS News

Andrew Harnik, Getty Images

Trevor Hunnicutt, Reuters

Courtney Subramanian, Bloomberg News

Karen Travers, ABC News

The Executive Director of this Association is Steven Thomma

Organizing this dinner has become a tradition, and to raise funds and celebrate the First Amendment, the WHCA planned a dinner in the International Ballroom at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

For almost 60 years, these dinners were held at the Washington Hilton Hotel. The very first dinner in 1912 took place at the Arlington Hotel.

Since the formation of this Association, the dinner would be attended by all the presidents atleast once in their presidential life, except for Donald Trump who hasn't attended through his presidential life, he was first invited for this dinner on 2025, but he didn't appear as he was travelling to rome to attend the funeral of the Pope Francis and this is the first ever time he's attended the dinner organized by WHCA.

Where did the event take place, and who attended?

On April 25, 2026, the WHCA arranged a dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel, in Washington D.C., and over 2,600 guests were found to be attending this event, that includes president Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson, also was seen attending with his wife, Kelly.

The cabinet members who attended this event included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and FBI Director Kash Patel.

White House Staff who all attended this event are Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and his wife, Katie Miller.

The Media and Journalists were also seen attending, including Weijia Jiang, the senior White House correspondent for CBS News and the President of the WHCA, who was seated next to US President Donald Trump. Wolf Blitzer, the CNN anchor. Lester Holt, NBC News anchor. Andrea Mitchell, NBC News. Karen Travers, ABC News journalist.

The celebrities and the Public Personalities who were at this event, the evening's headliner and mentalist performer, Oz Pearlman, the CEO of the UFC, Dana White, the ESPN personality, Stephen A. Smith, The Actress and wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cheryl Hines, the wife of the late Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk

What Really Happened At This Event?

When all the guests were just casually having a conversation, approximately at 08:35 p.m a gunshot was heard at the lobby area of the hotel, the guests at the ballroom thought that it was just a tray that had fallen down but as soon as the sound was heard, the agents were shouting "Get down", "Stay down", and all the higher officials were safely evacuted from the ballroom, by the agents.

Wolf Blitzer, the anchor at CNN, was at the entrance of the hall when the shootout happened, and he also claims that he was just six feet away from the Suspect who fired.

The agents immediately came to rescue the guests; they first evacuated President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance. At first, Trump told the agents that he wanted to see what was happening, but then the agents insisted on a total evacuation.

A Secret Service Agent was struck by a bullet on his chest, but was saved by the bullet-resistant vest.

The Suspect, who was later identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old teacher from California, was tackled by the agents near the staircase leading to the ballroom without being shot but suffered a knee injury during the struggle.

Who is the Suspect?

Allen is a mechanical engineer, a game developer, and a teacher. He graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) before earning a master's in computer science from California State University in 2025.

A computer Professor who taught Allen described him as soft-spoken, very polite, and a good fellow, and said he was so shocked to see Allen in the headlines.

Allen even donated $25 for the fundraising platform for Kamal Harris' presidential campaign.

What did Trump say after the incident?

By 09:20 p.m., Trump met reporters after the ballroom was cleaned and also cancelled the remaining parts of the program. He was seen wearing his neatly pressed tuxedo and told reporters that the law enforcement response was amazing.

He also said that the Suspect is a "very sick man, "has hatred in his heart, and is "strongly anti-Christian," and when asked about the reaction of Melania, he said that she looked "very upset"

The White House Correspondents' Association dinner would be rescheduled within 30 days, with even stricter security for the makeup event.

Upcoming White House Events

The White House has planned the visit of King Charles III and Queen Camila, a historic military ceremony, and high-level diplomatic meetings. Trump assured that all these events will go as planned and there is no change in that.