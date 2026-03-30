A major fire broke out on Monday, March 30, at an oil refinery in Haifa, northern Israel, marking the second such incident in the city during the ongoing month-long conflict with Iran.
Dramatic visuals circulating online showed flames engulfing a large refinery tank, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky.
Authorities are yet to confirm the exact cause of the fire. Initial reports suggest it may have been triggered either by a missile strike or falling debris, but no official confirmation has been made so far.
The incident comes at a time when tensions between Israel and Iran are at a peak. Israel has recently intensified its offensive, targeting key Iranian energy infrastructure, including the South Pars natural gas field, while several petrochemical sites across Iran have also come under attack.
Israel operates only two major refineries, making any disruption to such facilities strategically significant. The repeated incidents in Haifa highlight the growing risks to critical energy infrastructure as the conflict escalates.
With both sides targeting vital economic assets, concerns are mounting over further disruptions and the potential for wider regional impact.