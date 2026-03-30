World NewsBreaking

Fire Erupts at Haifa Oil Refinery Amid Ongoing Israel-Iran Conflict

A massive fire broke out at an oil refinery in Haifa, Israel, marking the second such incident during the ongoing conflict with Iran. While the cause remains unclear, the blaze highlights rising threats to key energy infrastructure as tensions between the two nations continue to escalate

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·1 min read
Haifa Oil Refinery
Massive erupts at Haifa Oil Refinery

A major fire broke out on Monday, March 30, at an oil refinery in Haifa, northern Israel, marking the second such incident in the city during the ongoing month-long conflict with Iran.

Dramatic visuals circulating online showed flames engulfing a large refinery tank, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

Authorities are yet to confirm the exact cause of the fire. Initial reports suggest it may have been triggered either by a missile strike or falling debris, but no official confirmation has been made so far.

The incident comes at a time when tensions between Israel and Iran are at a peak. Israel has recently intensified its offensive, targeting key Iranian energy infrastructure, including the South Pars natural gas field, while several petrochemical sites across Iran have also come under attack.

Israel operates only two major refineries, making any disruption to such facilities strategically significant. The repeated incidents in Haifa highlight the growing risks to critical energy infrastructure as the conflict escalates.

With both sides targeting vital economic assets, concerns are mounting over further disruptions and the potential for wider regional impact.

Topics

Iran Israel war

Share

T

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

View all articles