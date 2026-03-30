A major fire broke out on Monday, March 30, at an oil refinery in Haifa, northern Israel, marking the second such incident in the city during the ongoing month-long conflict with Iran.

Dramatic visuals circulating online showed flames engulfing a large refinery tank, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

Authorities are yet to confirm the exact cause of the fire. Initial reports suggest it may have been triggered either by a missile strike or falling debris, but no official confirmation has been made so far.