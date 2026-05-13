Rare Hantavirus Cases Cause Global Alert and Raise Concerns

The hantavirus was first discovered during the Korean War in the 1950's when 3,000 United Nations soldiers fell ill with a mysterious hemorrhagic fever.

Health officials say that, unlike other diseases, this disease would not spread by contact with infected people; it would spread only through close contact.

A recent outbreak of hantavirus in the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius grabbed the attention of the World Health Organisation and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. This outbreak has affected multiple passengers and crew from several countries, with confirmed cases reported across Europe and North America.

In 1976, the South Korean virologist Dr Ho Wang Lee, often hailed as "Korea's Pasteur", successfully isolated the virus from the host organisms and grew it in a clean laboratory environment.

He discovered the viral antigen in the mouse species Apodemus agrarius in 1976 and successfully isolated it in human cell lines in 1977.

The specific pathogen was named "Hantaan Virus" after rodents are often found near the Hanta River.

He eventually developed a diagnostic blood test and a vaccine, Hantavax, that mapped the blueprint for identifying all other hantavirus strains worldwide.

The Global Cruise Outbreak

The index case found on the cruise ship in 2026 triggered a worldwide emergency.

Before boarding the cruise ship, the elderly couple from the Netherlands participated in a bird-watching excursion in South America. The specific South American wilderness areas are the natural breeding grounds for the long-tailed pygmy rice rats.

The couple unknowingly inhaled microscopic dust particles from the urine, saliva, or droppings of these asymptomatic carrier rodents.

And the couple boarded the ship without knowing that they were carrying the pathogen.

The 70-year-old husband became the first case of this hantavirus to die of sudden fever, headache, and abdominal pain. The 69-year-old widow later died in a clinic in Johannesburg after disembarking.

Current Evacuation And Contamination Status

The World Health Organisation has officially confirmed that all passengers from the ship have been evacuated to the Canary Islands. All the passengers have been removed from the ship via strict government flights.

The cruise ship MV Hondius is now sailing back to Rotterdam, Netherlands, with only 25 to 30 crew members and a Dutch nurse to disinfect the ship.

All evacuated passengers will undergo a 42-day mandatory quarantine, as the Andes strain has a long incubation period.

International Health Updates

The Spanish Ministry of Health has confirmed the first case of hantavirus in evacuated passengers, and the patient is being kept in isolation and monitored hemodynamically.

A French passenger who tested positive for the virus is currently fighting for her life on a ventilator in an intensive care unit in Paris.

One of the 17 American passengers who travelled on the ship tested mildly positive but shows no symptoms.

The British military medics parachuted onto the remote area of Saint Helena and evacuated the high-risk patients, who are now taken to the UK for better isolation.

Four Australian passengers have safely arrived in Europe and are now taken to the Bullsbrook National Resilience Facility in Perth to undergo their multi-week isolation.

The Indian Embassy in Madrid stated that the two Indian passengers who have boarded the ship are now disembarked and have tested positive, but they are asymptomatic.