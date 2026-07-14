The strikes killed one Indian sailor and injured several other crew members, including Indians, while causing significant damage to both vessels.

On July 13, two UAE-flagged oil tankers, MT Mombasa and MT Al Bahiyah, were struck by Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane in Omani territorial waters.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) lodged a strong diplomatic protest, condemned the attacks on commercial shipping, and sought an explanation from the Iranian side for the death and injury of Indian people.

India's response to the attack

The attack doesn't seem to be warming and is pertinent to India; hence, it strictly summons the Iranian Deputy Chief of Mission in Delhi.

Later in a statement, the foreign ministry said that it is aware of the attack on two vessels, MTA AI Bahiyah and Mombasa, during their transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The ministry strongly condemns these attacks and acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz.

It added that it also reiterated its deep concern on account of the resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities in the Middle East region and called for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue and diplomacy in the interests of peace, security, and stability in the region."

"In particular, the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must cease so that free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, can be restored at the earliest," it added.

Amid the West Asia conflict, 11 Indian nationals have lost their lives. Several seafarers have been rescued as ships and tankers have come under attack in the conflict. Last month, three Indian sailors were killed in a US strike on a Palau-flagged tanker, MT Settebello.

UAE Views on Attack

The UAE Ministry of Defence issued a statement indicating that the attack caused material damage to both tankers, which caught fire but have since been brought under control.

The ministry described the incident as a grave breach of international law that poses a threat to regional security and stability.

"The UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and will take all necessary measures to safeguard its territory, citizens, and residents," the statement continued.

Additionally, the ministry stated that it remains in a "state of high readiness and preparedness" to handle any potential threats.

In a separate development, the US conducted strikes against Iran early Tuesday after President Donald Trump announced that Washington is "reinstating" a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that other vessels would be charged for safe passage.

In response, Iran launched attacks targeting Bahrain, Jordan, and the two tankers linked to the UAE.

Do you think rising attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz could have a lasting impact on global trade and energy security?