Under US immigration rules, H-1B visa holders who lose their jobs are granted only a 60-day grace period to find another employer willing to sponsor their visa. If they fail to secure a new role within that period, they are generally expected to leave the country.

Fresh rounds of layoffs at major technology firms, including Meta, Amazon, Oracle, and others, have intensified anxiety among Indian workers on H-1B visas, many of whom now face a strict immigration deadline that gives them little room for error.

For thousands of Indian tech professionals in the United States, a single layoff email is no longer just about losing a job, it can mean risking an entire life built over years. Homes, children's education, green card dreams, and even the legal right to remain in the country are suddenly thrown into uncertainty.

For many Indian professionals who have spent years building careers and families in the US, the situation has become deeply stressful.

Several affected workers are now scrambling to secure interviews, reach out to recruiters, and network aggressively on platforms like LinkedIn. Others are reportedly taking up short-term contract opportunities or accepting lower-paying jobs to maintain visa status.

B-2 Visa Route Becoming Tougher

One temporary option many laid-off workers are exploring is switching to a B-2 visitor visa, which allows them to stay in the US for up to 6 months while continuing their job search.

However, immigration attorneys say that path is becoming increasingly difficult.

According to US-based immigration lawyer Rajiv Khanna, authorities are reportedly issuing more Requests for Evidence (RFEs) and Notices of Intent to Deny (NOIDs) for laid-off H-1B workers attempting to shift to B-1/B-2 visa status. While the route remains legal, approval rates are said to be under greater scrutiny than before.

Immigration experts also suggest that visa officers are now demanding additional proof of financial stability, travel intent, and evidence that applicants genuinely plan to leave the US if no employment materialises.

Indians Hit the Hardest

Indians continue to be the largest beneficiaries of the H-1B visa programme, but that dependence is now exposing a major vulnerability.

According to recent US immigration data, Indians accounted for nearly 2.84 lakh of the more than 4 lakh approved H-1B petitions in FY25, making them the dominant group in America's skilled-worker visa system.

But for many, the layoffs are about far more than employment.

A large number of Indian H-1B workers have spent close to a decade in the US, waiting for employment-based green cards stuck in massive backlogs. Many have American-born children, mortgages, ongoing loans, and families deeply rooted in the country.

The emotional toll is becoming severe.

Xiao Wang, CEO of Boundless Immigration, said many Indian workers feel abandoned after contributing for years to the US technology industry. With green card wait times for Indians often stretching into decades, many now feel another major door is closing.

Tech Layoffs Continue to Rise

The crisis comes amid continuing turbulence in the global technology industry. Reports indicate that more than 1.1 lakh employees across 144 tech companies have lost their jobs so far in 2026, with immigration experts estimating that a significant share of those impacted are H-1B workers, many of them Indians.

The latest concern stems from Meta, which has reportedly begun another round of layoffs as part of its AI-focused restructuring strategy. Employees in countries such as Singapore reportedly received layoff notices early, while workers in the US and Europe are also expected to be impacted.

Meta is expected to spend over $100 billion on AI this year, highlighting a growing shift in hiring priorities toward artificial intelligence and automation roles.

What Are Indian Tech Workers Doing Now?

With uncertainty rising, many Indian professionals are now exploring alternative immigration pathways:

B-2 Visitor Visa: Temporary stay extension while searching for jobs

F-1 Student Visa: Returning to education to remain legally in the US

O-1 Visa: For individuals with exceptional or specialised achievements

L-1 Visa: Internal company transfer route for multinational employees

Canada Immigration: Many are exploring Express Entry and the Global Talent Stream for faster residency pathways

Europe and UAE: Some skilled workers are increasingly considering relocation to countries with easier work visa systems

Recruitment experts say many H-1B professionals are also pivoting toward AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, semiconductor engineering, and data infrastructure roles, sectors that continue to hire despite broader layoffs.

For now, uncertainty continues to loom large. While some may find new sponsors within the narrow timeline, others are being forced to rethink years of planning and decide whether to start over, either back in India or elsewhere in the world.