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Iran allows 'Non-Hostile' Ships through Hormuz, Bars US and Israel amid Rising Tensions

Iran has announced a conditional easing of restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil routes. However, the move comes with a clear warning: ships linked to the United States, Israel, or their allies will not be allowed passage.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Iran allows non hostile ships through Hormuz
Iran allows non hostile ships through Hormuz

The escalating tensions in West Asia, Iran has announced a conditional easing of restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil routes. However, the move comes with a clear warning: ships linked to the United States, Israel, or their allies will not be allowed passage.

Conditional access to a Vital Global Route

In a formal communication on March 22, Iran informed the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, that "non-hostile vessels" may continue to transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The message, later circulated by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), stated that ships must:

  • Coordinate with Iranian authorities

  • Comply with specified security conditions

Only vessels not involved in actions against Iran will be granted safe passage.

Clear Ban on US, Israel-Linked Ships

Iran's Foreign Ministry made its position explicit - any ships, equipment, or assets associated with the US, Israel, or their allies involved in the conflict will be denied access.

Tehran described these measures as "necessary and proportionate", aimed at preventing what it calls aggressors from using the strategic waterway for hostile operations.

Global Energy Flows Hit Hard

The Strait of Hormuz is a lifeline for global energy, handling nearly:

  • 20% of the world's oil supply

  • Large volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG)

But in recent weeks, shipments have nearly come to a standstill, triggering:

  • Supply disruptions

  • Rising fuel prices

  • Increased volatility in global markets

Markets on Edge

The ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict has intensified uncertainty, with energy markets reacting sharply to disruptions in the region.

Iran's latest announcement signals a partial reopening of the route, but under strict control and political conditions, leaving global trade and oil flows far from stable.

While the decision may allow some movement of oil and gas shipments, the selective restriction keeps tensions high and risks further escalation.

For now, the Strait of Hormuz remains open, but not fully free, as geopolitical conflict continues to shape one of the world's most crucial maritime corridors.

Topics

Iran Israel war

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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