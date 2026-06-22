In a statement issued on June 20, Iran's military command said the closure was being implemented in response to what it described as a "clear breach of trust" by the United States and Israel.

The announcement has triggered renewed concerns about regional stability and the security of one of the world's most important energy shipping routes, even as Washington insists that maritime traffic continues to transit the waterway.

Fresh uncertainty has emerged in the Middle East after Iran announced that it had once again closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz, citing alleged violations of a recently signed ceasefire memorandum with the United States and continued Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

According to Iranian officials, continued Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon violated the first clause of the ceasefire memorandum signed between Tehran and Washington.

Iran described the closure as the "first step" in its response and warned that additional measures could follow if it deems the ongoing aggression to continue.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) later announced that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed to all vessel traffic and warned ships against approaching the area, claiming their safety could not be guaranteed.

US Rejects Closure Claims

The United States has strongly disputed Iran's claims.

US Vice President JD Vance said Washington had seen no evidence that shipping traffic had stopped. At the same time, US Central Command spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins stated that Iran does not control the entire strait and that maritime traffic continues to flow through the region.

Recent shipping data have also shown vessels continuing to transit the waterway, despite Iran's declaration. South Korea confirmed that two vessels operated by South Korean companies successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz following the latest agreement. However, several ships remain stranded in high-risk areas.

Why the Strait Matters

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most critical maritime chokepoints in the world.

A significant portion of global oil exports and liquefied natural gas shipments pass through the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to international markets. Any disruption, whether real or perceived, can affect global energy prices, shipping costs, and supply chains.

As a result, conflicting statements from Tehran and Washington have been closely watched by governments, energy traders, and shipping companies worldwide.

Nuclear Talks Moving Ahead

Despite the tensions, diplomatic efforts continue.

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to participate in talks with Iranian representatives in Switzerland aimed at securing an interim agreement and advancing discussions on a broader nuclear deal.

The negotiations gained urgency after Vice President JD Vance withdrew from earlier talks amid escalating violence in Lebanon. Although the ceasefire has reduced immediate concerns, diplomats remain cautious about the long-term stability of the agreement.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, said the country's negotiating team is travelling to Switzerland and stressed that the true test of any agreement would come during implementation.

Current Situation

As of now, the situation remains fluid.

Iran continues to claim that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed in response to alleged ceasefire violations.

The United States maintains that shipping traffic is still moving through the waterway and that no effective blockade is in place.

Maritime activity has not completely stopped, with some commercial vessels still transiting the strait.

Diplomatic negotiations between Iran and the US are continuing in Switzerland despite heightened tensions.

Tehran has indicated that further measures could follow if it believes the ceasefire agreement is not being respected.

For now, the Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of a complex geopolitical standoff, with both military and diplomatic developments likely to determine whether tensions ease or escalate further in the coming days.