On April 8, Iran declared that tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz would come to a complete halt, calling it a direct response to what it described as "savage aggression" by Israel against Lebanon.

The crisis unfolded just hours after a two-week ceasefire was announced by US President Donald Trump, aimed at pausing hostilities between Iran and Israel. However, Tehran accused Israel of violating the truce by launching more than 100 airstrikes on Hezbollah targets across Lebanon within a span of just 10 minutes.

Tensions in the Middle East have sharply escalated after Iran announced the closure of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, following a wave of Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon that reportedly killed over 250 people.

The strait, located between Iran and Oman/UAE, is a critical global energy corridor through which nearly 20% of the world's oil and LNG supplies pass.

Iran initially allowed two ships to pass before fully enforcing the blockade. A senior Iranian official later said that the restrictions could be eased by Thursday or Friday ahead of planned peace talks in Islamabad on April 11. However, vessels may still require Iranian permission to transit.

Confusion Over Ceasefire Scope

At the heart of the dispute is a disagreement over whether Lebanon was included in the ceasefire agreement. Israel has maintained that the truce applies only to its conflict with Iran and does not extend to Lebanon or Hezbollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated this stance, confirming that military operations against Hezbollah would continue. The Israeli military described the strikes as its largest coordinated assault in the conflict, targeting command centres and military sites across Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon.

In contrast, Iran insists that the ceasefire must apply across all fronts. Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei stated that halting ship movement in the Strait of Hormuz was necessary in solidarity with Lebanon, warning that "a ceasefire either applies to everyone or to no one."

Heavy Casualties and Regional Fallout

According to Lebanon's health ministry, at least 254 people were killed and over 800 were injured in the strikes. Powerful explosions rocked Beirut, sending plumes of smoke across the capital. Notably, central Beirut was hit without prior warning, even as alerts were issued for parts of southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah condemned the attacks as "barbaric aggression" and vowed to exercise its right to respond. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called for Lebanon's inclusion in any broader peace framework.

US Reaction and Diplomatic Pressure

The White House has urged Iran to immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing its importance to global trade and energy security. However, Iran's Supreme National Security Council claimed that Washington had, in principle, accepted Iran's continued control over the waterway.

President Trump acknowledged that Lebanon was not part of the ceasefire agreement, describing the situation there as a separate conflict linked to Hezbollah. However, he said it would be "taken care of."

The developments mark one of the most volatile moments in the region in recent weeks. While Hezbollah had reportedly paused attacks on northern Israel under the ceasefire framework, Israel's continued strikes in Lebanon have raised fears of a broader regional escalation.

With peace talks scheduled in Islamabad, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether tensions can be contained or spiral further into conflict.