According to the UAE Ministry of Defence, the two missiles were detected approaching the country from Iran.

The incident has added fresh tension to an already volatile Gulf Security situation and comes just one day after a U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding expired.

The United Arab Emirates has reported that its air-defence systems detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran toward the UAE on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

However, the UAE has not publicly provided details about the precise Iranian launch site, missile model, launch platform or the exact trajectory of the weapons.

The ministry later said that assessments indicated the missiles were aimed at maritime navigation rather than striking targets on UAE land.

The first missile fell outside the UAE's territorial waters, while the second fell inside UAE territorial waters.

Both missiles ultimately went into the sea, and authorities reported no impact on UAE territory.

Current Situation

The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that its air defence systems are actively engaging an intense wave of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

Local reports indicate that hundreds of projectiles have been launched, and Emirati air defences have successfully intercepted the vast majority.

While most threats have been neutralised, some debris and drone strikes have hit land, causing moderate material damage to civilian property.

Tragically, officials confirmed that three civilian deaths and dozens of injuries have occurred.

A fire was also reported at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone following a drone hit.

The UAE Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) issued nationwide phone alerts.

They urged residents in major hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi to seek shelter in secure buildings immediately, stay away from windows, and remain indoors.

Iran Denies Launching The Missiles

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei denied that Tehran had launched the two ballistic missiles toward the UAE.

He described the UAE's accusation as "baseless" and said such claims were contrary to the principle of good neighbourliness.

Iran also warned that such accusations could undermine regional efforts to prevent further escalation and rebuild trust.

This leaves a major dispute over the incident: the UAE says its defence systems detected two missiles launched from Iran, while Iran denies responsibility for the launches.

Geopolitical Context

In direct retaliation to the initial missile launches, the UAE announced it is suspending all trade and financial transactions with Iran until further notice.

This is a severe blow to Tehran's economy, as Abu Dhabi has historically been its second-largest trading partner.

The missile warning came only a day after a U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding expired on August 17.

The agreement had been designed to halt military operations and provide a framework for further negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The June 17 memorandum called for the immediate and permanent termination of military operations between the parties, while also setting out arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz and 60 days for further negotiations.

The agreement also called for Iran to make efforts to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days.

The United States, meanwhile, committed to working with regional partners on a long-term reconstruction and economic-development package for Iran, according to the text released by U.S. officials.

But the agreement eventually broke down. According to reports, Iran has said the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until Washington met conditions it associates with the June interim deal,

Lifting the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports

Removing oil sanctions

Releasing frozen Iranian assets

Ending military threats and operations

The agreement's expiration therefore provides important context for the latest UAE missile incident.

For the UAE, the incident also underscores the vulnerability of maritime routes in and around the Gulf.

Even though the two missiles did not strike the country's land territory, the UAE Ministry of Defence's assessment that they were aimed at maritime navigation raises concerns for commercial shipping and regional energy infrastructure.

For now, the UAE remains on heightened alert, while Iran continues to deny responsibility for the missile launches.

The next statements from the UAE Ministry of Defence, Iran's Foreign Ministry and other regional governments will be closely watched for evidence about the missiles' trajectory, intended target and the circumstances surrounding their launch.