In response to the attack, Oman quickly implemented precautionary measures, relocating vessels from its main oil export terminal at Mina Al Fahal, located just outside the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Large flames were seen rising from oil storage facilities at the port following the strike. The British maritime security firm Ambrey confirmed that the attack targeted port infrastructure, though it said no commercial vessels were damaged.

A suspected drone attack set parts of Oman's Salalah port ablaze on March 12, raising fresh concerns over the safety of energy infrastructure in the Gulf as regional tensions continue to intensify.

According to the sources on March 12, the terminal exports millions of barrels of crude oil each day, making it a vital hub for Oman's energy shipments.

The move to clear ships from the terminal was aimed at protecting tanker traffic and preventing potential damage to vessels amid rising security risks in the region.

Regional Conflict Driving Attacks

The strike is believed to be part of a wider wave of attacks targeting energy infrastructure in the Gulf, reportedly linked to the intensifying conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Security officials and analysts say the incidents appear to be retaliatory actions connected to the ongoing military confrontation, which has already entered its 11th day.

At the same time, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre reported that three commercial ships near the Strait of Hormuz were struck by unidentified projectiles, further heightening concerns about the safety of international shipping routes.

Global Oil markets feel the impact

The escalating situation has begun to ripple through global energy markets. The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime choke points, normally carries around one-fifth of global oil supplies.

With tensions threatening shipping traffic through the waterway, prices of crude oil, natural gas, and refined fuels such as diesel have climbed sharply, sparking fears of another wave of global inflation.

To help stabilise markets, the United States announced plans to release 172 million barrels of oil from its reserves as part of a coordinated international effort to cool rising energy prices.

Global crude consumption currently stands at just over 100 million barrels per day, meaning disruptions in the Middle East can quickly affect global supply.

The crisis has already forced Gulf producers to cut about 6% of oil supply, with analysts warning that further reductions may follow if tensions worsen.

Meanwhile, diplomatic channels that once helped ease tensions appear to be weakening. Oman had previously acted as a mediator between Tehran and Washington, but sources say those efforts have largely collapsed under the pressure of the ongoing conflict.

Rising Concerns Over Energy Security

With attacks now targeting ports, energy facilities, and shipping routes, experts warn that the conflict could have serious consequences for global energy security if the violence continues to escalate.

Authorities across the region and international maritime agencies are now closely monitoring developments, as one of the world's most important oil corridors faces increasing instability.