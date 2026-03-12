According to Israeli military officials, the new operations were part of a "wide-scale wave" of strikes aimed at terror infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah across Lebanon.

The attacks came hours after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah carried out a coordinated missile and drone assault on Israel.

The Iran–Israel war intensified on Thursday, March 12, as Israel launched a fresh wave of large-scale strikes targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon and military-linked locations in Tehran.

Explosions and drone activity were also reported in Tehran, marking one of the most intense phases of the conflict since fighting began nearly two weeks ago.

Joint Missile Operation by Iran and Hezbollah

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed that they conducted a joint missile operation with Hezbollah shortly after midnight, targeting multiple locations inside Israel. The operation reportedly involved sustained missile fire for several hours.

Israeli authorities said more than 50 targets were struck during the attacks, prompting widespread alerts across the country. Air raid sirens were activated in areas stretching from the southern tip of Israel to Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, the Galilee region, and the northern border with Lebanon.

Many residents rushed to shelters as Israeli air defence systems worked to intercept incoming missiles and drones.

Israeli response after strikes

In response to the barrage, Israel launched retaliatory airstrikes across Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah launch sites and military infrastructure. Israeli forces also confirmed that they were conducting strikes aimed at targets in Tehran.

The Israeli military later said it was attempting to intercept additional missiles launched from Iran, marking the third such interception attempt reported on Thursday alone.

Iran Sets Three Conditions to End the War

Amid the escalating conflict, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that Tehran is prepared to end the war, but only if three major conditions are met.

In a statement shared on social media, Pezeshkian said the only way to end the conflict, which he claimed was "ignited by the Zionist regime and the United States," would be:

Recognition of Iran's legitimate rights

Payment of reparations for damages caused by the war

Firm international guarantees against future aggression

The Iranian leader said these conditions had already been conveyed to leaders in Russia and Pakistan, emphasising that Iran remains committed to peace in the region but will defend its interests if necessary.

Conflict Spreads Across the Gulf Region

The war has increasingly spilt beyond Israel and Iran, affecting several Middle Eastern nations.

Iran reportedly launched strikes targeting military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. In Kuwait, authorities said an Iranian drone crashed into a residential building, injuring two people.

In Dubai, Iranian state media reported that a precision-guided drone struck a building in the area near Dubai Creek Harbour.

The Dubai Media Office confirmed that authorities were responding to an incident involving a drone that had fallen near a residential tower.

Attacks on Global Shipping

The conflict has also threatened global maritime trade routes. Iran has reportedly targeted commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil transit corridors.

India strongly condemned attacks on commercial shipping after a Thai-flagged bulk carrier heading to Gujarat's Kandla port was reportedly targeted by the IRGC.

US officials said Iranian forces had begun laying naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz over the past few days.

In response, US President Donald Trump said American forces had destroyed 58 Iranian mine-laying vessels so far in operations aimed at keeping the shipping lanes open.

"The United States has knocked out dozens of Iranian naval assets. We won the Iran war, but we will stay in the fight to finish the job," Trump said in remarks on March 11.

The US military later confirmed that several Iranian navy ships, including 16 mine-laying vessels, had been destroyed near the strategic chokepoint.

Oil Markets React to Escalation

The escalating attacks on shipping and oil infrastructure have rattled global energy markets.

The price of Brent crude oil surged above $100 per barrel, reflecting fears that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's crude oil supply flows, could trigger a major global energy crisis.

To stabilise the market, the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed to release 400 million barrels of crude oil from emergency reserves, the largest such release in history.

Meanwhile, humanitarian agencies are warning that the war is rapidly turning into a catastrophe for civilians across the region.

UNICEF reported that more than 1,100 children have been killed or injured since February 28 as the violence spreads.

The reported figures include: 200 children in Iran, 91 in Lebanon, 4 in Israel, 1 in Kuwait

Millions of children have also had their education disrupted, while hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced by ongoing bombardments.

Hospitals, schools, water systems, and sanitation infrastructure have been damaged or destroyed in several conflict zones.

The United Nations has also warned of severe environmental consequences, including the possibility of toxic "black rain" from chemical contamination from destroyed industrial facilities.

The financial cost of the conflict is also mounting rapidly. Pentagon officials informed US lawmakers that the initial phase of the war had already cost the United States more than $11.3 billion in the first six days alone.

The estimate was shared during a classified briefing on Capitol Hill and represents the first detailed cost assessment presented to lawmakers since the United States and Israel began air strikes on Iran on February 28.

War shows no signs of slowing

With missile exchanges continuing and new attacks spreading across the Middle East, analysts warn that the conflict could evolve into a prolonged regional war.

Iran has indicated it is prepared for a long war of attrition that could significantly disrupt the global economy, particularly energy supplies and maritime trade routes.

As fighting intensifies, world leaders and international organisations are urging all parties to pursue diplomacy and prevent further escalation before the crisis spirals into a broader global conflict.