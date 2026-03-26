Iran allows select allies through Strait of Hormuz

India, along with China, Russia, Iraq, and Pakistan, was permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz by Tehran, informed by the country's foreign minister.

According to reports on March 24, Thursday, Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Tehran had granted permission to five countries to pass through the narrow passage safely, without any attacks, amid the West Asia crisis. Then he named the five countries as India, Iraq, Pakistan, Russia and China.

He also reiterates that countries aligned with Iran's adversary will not be allowed to enter the Strait of Hormuz. By claiming that "The region is a war zone, and there is no reason to allow the ships of our enemies and their allies to pass through," the news agency quoted Araghchi as having told the Iranian state broadcaster. "But it remains open to others."