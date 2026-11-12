The latest statements from Tehran come amid growing tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping routes for global oil supplies.

Iranian officials have denied claims that discussions are progressing, that a meeting is being planned in Qatar, or that both countries are moving towards a peace agreement.

Iran has rejected reports of ongoing peace negotiations with the United States, insisting that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Washington agrees to meet seven key conditions set by Tehran.

Iran has made it clear that reopening the strategic waterway will depend on Washington addressing its demands, which include ending military operations, lifting economic sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian assets and removing the US naval blockade.

The demands have reportedly been communicated through Qatari mediators as diplomatic efforts continue to explore a possible resolution to the conflict.

Iran Denies Reports of US Peace Negotiations

Iran's senior security official Mohsen Rezaei and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have rejected reports suggesting that Tehran is involved in active negotiations with Washington.

Rezaei particularly dismissed reports of bilateral discussions and an upcoming meeting involving US Vice President JD Vance.

He described the reports as "pure lies and fabrications", according to coverage by Iran International.

The denials suggest Tehran is not prepared to publicly acknowledge progress toward a diplomatic agreement with the United States.

Meanwhile, Iran's position on the Strait of Hormuz remains unchanged, with officials linking its reopening to the fulfilment of their conditions.

Iran's Seven Conditions for Reopening the Strait of Hormuz

Although Iranian officials have not published a single official document containing all seven demands, statements from Rezaei, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and other senior officials have outlined the conditions Tehran wants Washington to address.

The demands cover military operations, economic restrictions, financial compensation and future arrangements for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Here are the seven conditions:

End Military Operations on All Fronts

Iran wants an immediate end to hostilities across all regional fronts.

The demand specifically includes Lebanon, indicating that Tehran expects any ceasefire arrangement to extend beyond direct military confrontation between Iran and the United States.

Lift the US Naval Blockade

Tehran has demanded that Washington end its naval blockade and remove restrictions affecting Iranian ports and maritime trade.

Iran considers the restrictions a major obstacle to reaching a diplomatic settlement.

Remove Economic and Oil Sanctions

Another major condition involves the removal of US economic sanctions against Iran.

Tehran wants Washington to lift restrictions affecting its oil exports, financial transactions and broader economic activities.

The removal of sanctions would allow Iran to regain access to international markets and improve its economic position.

Release Frozen Iranian Assets

Iran has also demanded the release of billions of dollars in financial assets held abroad.

These funds have been frozen under various international restrictions, limiting Tehran's access to its overseas financial resources.

The government wants the assets unfrozen and returned as part of any settlement.

Pay Compensation for War Damage

Iran is seeking financial compensation for the damage caused during the conflict.

Tehran wants the United States to take responsibility for the destruction and economic losses resulting from military operations.

End Military Threats and Regional Pressure

Iran has called on Washington to stop hostile rhetoric, reduce military pressure in the region and avoid interference in its internal affairs.

The demand also covers the US military presence and activities across the Middle East.

Establish New Strait of Hormuz Transit Arrangements

The final condition concerns how commercial vessels will be allowed to travel through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran wants specific arrangements involving shipping controls and coordination with its authorities.

Tehran has indicated that the waterway could reopen after its conditions are fulfilled, although the precise timeline and proposed transit mechanism remain unclear.

Why Is the Strait of Hormuz Important in the US-Iran Conflict?

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategically important maritime passage connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

It serves as a major route for international energy transportation, particularly crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments from Gulf-producing countries.

Any prolonged disruption to shipping through the waterway could affect global energy supplies, increase transportation costs and create uncertainty in international oil markets.

This makes control of the Strait of Hormuz an important pressure point in the ongoing confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

Iran's decision to link the waterway's reopening to its seven conditions adds another layer of complexity to diplomatic efforts.

Trump Says Military Conflict Is Over

The latest developments come after US President Donald Trump declared the military conflict over and said further military action was unlikely.

However, Washington has maintained economic and maritime pressure on Tehran.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly told G7 allies that existing economic sanctions and the naval blockade were proving effective without requiring major additional combat operations.

This position contrasts with Iran's demand that the United States remove those same restrictions before any progress can be made.

While Washington appears to favour maintaining economic pressure, Tehran insists that sanctions, the blockade, and regional military operations must be addressed as part of a broader settlement.

Will Iran Reopen the Strait of Hormuz?

For now, Iran has shown little willingness to reopen the Strait of Hormuz without receiving commitments on its demands.

The denial of reported negotiations also raises questions about whether diplomatic discussions between the two countries have made any meaningful progress.

Qatar's reported involvement as a mediator could remain important in bringing both sides to the table.

However, with Iran demanding an end to military operations, sanctions relief, the release of frozen assets and compensation, reaching an agreement could prove difficult.

The next developments will depend on whether Washington is willing to consider Tehran's conditions and whether both countries can establish a framework for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Until then, the strategic waterway remains at the centre of one of the most significant geopolitical disputes affecting the Middle East and global energy markets.