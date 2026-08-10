Iran Sets US Conditions for Strait of Hormuz Reopening

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said an agreement with Oman to establish new shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz was in its "final stages." However, he stressed that the routes would become operational only after the United States fulfils Tehran's demands.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said the reopening of the strait is not directly linked to negotiations with Oman. Instead, Tehran said commercial shipping would resume only after Washington accepts Iran's conditions.

Iran has said the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz will depend on the United States meeting a series of demands, pushing back against reports that Tehran and Oman are close to an agreement that could restore normal shipping through the strategically important waterway.

The conditions reportedly include:

Compensation for damage caused by US military strikes

An end to further military threats and aggression against Iran

The removal of US sanctions and the lifting of a naval blockade in the Gulf

The release of frozen Iranian assets

US and Iran Remain Without Direct Talks

The United States and Iran are not currently engaged in direct negotiations. Araqchi said Tehran would not enter direct talks with Washington as long as the US continues to violate an interim agreement reached in June. However, messages between the two sides are reportedly being exchanged through intermediaries.

US officials have indicated that Iran and Oman are close to an arrangement that could establish a framework for restoring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposed agreement would reportedly define new shipping lanes for vessels passing through the strait. According to US officials, Washington would lift its blockade of Iranian ports once Iran implements its commitments under the arrangement.

US President Donald Trump said in an interview that Washington was only "semi-negotiating" with Iran while monitoring the country's economic situation.

Hormuz Remains Critical for Global Energy Markets

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy routes, with roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies passing through the waterway before the conflict disrupted shipping.

Iran restricted access to the strait following US and Israeli attacks that began more than five months ago. Tehran has argued that the restrictions were a response to military action against Iran.

The situation has also raised concerns among regional shipping operators. The United Arab Emirates said an Iranian attack targeted a vessel linked to its state oil company, although Iran did not immediately comment on the allegation.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has previously intercepted or attacked vessels that it claimed attempted to pass through the strait without Iranian permission.

Oil Prices Rise as Reopening Remains Uncertain

Oil prices climbed on Monday as uncertainty grew over when the Strait of Hormuz could reopen.

Brent crude futures rose 91 cents, or 1.09%, to $84.46 a barrel by 0056 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 61 cents, or 0.78%, to $78.79 a barrel.

Both benchmarks had declined by more than 7% the previous week on expectations that Iran and Oman were nearing an agreement that could lead to the reopening of the strait.

For now, however, Tehran's latest statements indicate that a reopening is unlikely until Washington agrees to Iran's conditions and the two sides complete the required arrangements.

When Will the Strait of Hormuz Reopen?

Iran has not announced a specific date for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway could reopen after: