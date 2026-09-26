Under the proposal, the two sides would begin a sequence of measures that could lead to the restoration of normal maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz within seven days.

According to Araghchi, Tehran has conveyed the proposal to Washington through intermediaries, based largely on commitments in a memorandum of understanding reached between Iran and the US in June.

Iran has proposed a seven-day roadmap to end its conflict with the United States and reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Iran has also called for an end to hostilities across the region, the lifting of the US naval blockade, the easing of sanctions on Iranian oil and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Araghchi said the necessary conditions had already been communicated to the US and that the timetable could begin once Washington accepts the proposal.

Strait of Hormuz At The Centre Of The Proposal

The Strait of Hormuz has become a major issue in the conflict because of its importance to global oil and gas shipments. Iran's proposal links reopening the waterway to broader steps to reduce military tensions.

Under the reported framework, the strait would reopen at the end of the seven days, while talks on Iran's nuclear programme would begin immediately.

Iran's latest proposal is similar to the June understanding, but the timeline is significantly shorter. The June agreement provided a longer period for negotiations before the arrangement broke down amid renewed disputes and military tensions.

Previous US-Iran Understanding Collapsed

The earlier US-Iran understanding was reached on June 17 and included an immediate cessation of military operations and 60 days to negotiate a broader agreement.

The arrangement later collapsed after both sides accused each other of violating their commitments. US President Donald Trump subsequently declared the agreement over, while Tehran also suspended the memorandum and accused Washington of failing to honour its obligations.

Trump Reportedly Rejects Seven-Day Proposal

Reports on September 26 said Trump had rejected Iran's latest seven-day proposal. The reports also said Trump remained sceptical that Tehran would meet US demands and had indicated that military action could resume after the November midterm elections.

Trump has continued to insist that Iran must not acquire a nuclear weapon. At the same time, the White House has said US officials are engaged in discussions with mediators, describing those conversations as positive and constructive.

Trump also posted an image on his Truth Social account showing the Strait of Hormuz marked as "Trump Strait," according to reports.

For now, Iran says the next step rests with Washington. Tehran has maintained that if the US accepts its conditions, the process to restore maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz could begin immediately.