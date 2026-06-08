According to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, at least two powerful explosions were heard in Tehran, while additional blasts were reported in Isfahan, Karaj and Tabriz.

The exchange marked Iran's first direct missile attack on Israel since a fragile ceasefire came into effect in early April, raising fears of a renewed regional conflict and complicating ongoing diplomatic efforts led by the United States.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated once again on June 8 after Israel launched airstrikes targeting military sites in central and western Iran in response to a missile barrage from Tehran.

Following the strikes, Iranian authorities temporarily closed the airspace around Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, the country's main international gateway.

Iranian officials did not immediately provide details on the targets hit or the extent of any damage. However, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that Israel used air-launched ballistic missiles during the operation.

Israeli Military Confirmation

The Israeli military confirmed the strikes in a brief statement, saying, "A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force struck military targets belonging to the Iranian regime in western and central Iran." No further details were provided.

The Israeli retaliation came hours after Iran launched missiles toward Israel, a move Tehran described as a response to an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on June 7. Iran had previously warned that attacks on Beirut could trigger broader retaliation and potentially reignite large-scale conflict across the region.

Tehran also issued a fresh warning that all US military bases in the Gulf would be considered legitimate targets if Israeli attacks on Iranian territory continued.

US Diplomatic Efforts

The latest developments have added new uncertainty to ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States aimed at preserving the ceasefire and securing a broader peace agreement. The talks have already faced setbacks amid continuing hostilities involving Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

US President Donald Trump has publicly urged both sides to exercise restraint, warning that further military action could derail diplomatic progress.

Speaking after Iran's missile attack, Trump said he hoped Israel would refrain from responding and called on Tehran to return to negotiations.

"We are very close to an agreement," Trump said. "You have shot your missiles. That's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal."

Trump emphasized that neither side had suffered major losses from the latest exchange and argued that additional retaliation would only prolong decades of conflict.

"Israel had its strike, and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," he said.

Trump's Direct Appeal to Netanyahu

According to reports from Axios, Trump personally urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iran's missile attack and to allow more time for diplomacy. Senior US officials reportedly said Washington did not approve Israel's earlier strike on Beirut and remains focused on preventing a wider regional war.

Beirut Strike and Ceasefire Complications

The latest crisis follows an Israeli strike on a residential building in Beirut's southern suburbs that reportedly killed two people and injured 20 others, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. The attack came just days after Lebanese and Israeli officials agreed to a ceasefire during US-mediated talks, although Hezbollah rejected the arrangement.

Israel's military has indicated it will continue operations against Hezbollah throughout Lebanon. The ongoing conflict, coupled with Israel's military presence in southern Lebanon, has complicated broader efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement in the region.

Regional Diplomatic Outlook

Iran has maintained that any long-term agreement must include an end to fighting in Lebanon. Meanwhile, mediators, including Pakistan and other regional actors, continue efforts to revive negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

As diplomatic and military pressures intensify, observers warn that further escalation could jeopardize one of the most significant opportunities in months to secure a lasting ceasefire and prevent the conflict from expanding across the Middle East.