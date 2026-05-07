On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, Israel conducted its most recent and major airstrike in Lebanon, which targeted Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry areas in Beirut's southern suburbs (Dahieh)

The news of the death of the senior commander in Hezbollah was confirmed by Israeli leadership and sources close to Hezbollah.

Israel carried out an airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon, which killed the senior Hezbollah commander.

This operation aimed to kill Malek Ballout, the commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan force; this is the first attack on Beirut after a fragile ceasefire took place from April 17, 2026

Malek Ballout was having a meeting with other leaders inside an apartment in the neighbourhood of Haret Hreik; while they were inside the apartment, Israeli warplanes fired three missiles directly at the apartment. The missiles hit the building with such force that it immediately turned the building into rubble and killed Malek and his deputy leaders instantly.

How Israel Located the Target

The way Israel found the exact location is secret, but there are possibilities that they might have found him like this:

Someone close to the group or living in the same area might have informed the armed forces about the commander's exact location.

Israel uses super-advanced computers to listen to phone calls and track locations; sometimes, a single phone call or a nearby device can reveal a person's location to Israeli intelligence.

Constantly supervising a building or area with drones and satellites; if people are arriving for a meeting, they can confirm the presence of a high-value target.

In this operation, Israel had not disclosed the intelligence they used for the target; instead, they told the reporters that they had used "precise intelligence" to locate the exact location of Malek.

Malek Ballout's Radwan Force

The Radwan Force, which Malek Ballout led, is Hezbollah's elite and dangerous force that was named after the former leader, Imad Mughniyeh, whose secret war name was "Haj Radwan"; he was killed on February 12, 2008, in a car bombing in Damascus, Syria, and was also the key founder of the unit.

This force is considered the sharp end of an army, as it is the first to enter battle and break through the enemy's lines. Their main goal is to conquer Galilee; unlike other groups, which stay inside Lebanon, this force has spent years planning to cross into northern Israel.

They are all trained by the most skilled instructors of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, and they excel at what the other fighters do not. The Radwan force is good at sniping, sneaking past border defences without being seen, and fighting up close when they run out of weapons.

They also have the best equipment that Hezbollah owns, including night vision goggles, drones for surveillance and attack, and powerful anti-tank missiles that can destroy armoured vehicles.

They usually work in small numbers; only 10 people would be involved in an operation, so they move without getting caught.

History Of Recent Commanders of the Radwan Force

The Radwan force has lost several of its top commanders because of the ongoing war

Malek Ballout: Killed in May 2026

Abu Khalil Barji: A senior commander killed in March 2026

Wissam al-Tawil: The previous top leader, killed in January 2024.

Ibrahim Aqil: A long-time commander killed in late 2024

As all of the force's previous leaders have been killed, now the force is operating with a much smaller and more secretive leadership than before

Status Of Peace Talks

Though there is a serious ongoing war, the leaders are talking to find a way to end it permanently.

The high-positioned leaders from Israel and Lebanon are invited to Washington, D.C., for peace talks; the main goal of these peace talks is to make Lebanon disarm and Israel stop the war permanently.

The talks are very difficult, as Hezbollah is not a part of the negotiation, and fighting is becoming serious day by day.

The killing of Malek has ignited the ongoing dispute even more, as it happened right in Beirut, and this has made both sides distrustful of each other.