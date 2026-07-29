The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said the earthquake measured magnitude 7.1 and registered the maximum Shindo 7 intensity in parts of Kumamoto, indicating extremely violent shaking.

Rescue teams are working around the clock to reach people trapped beneath debris as authorities warn that strong aftershocks could continue in the coming days.

A powerful earthquake struck Japan's Kyushu island on Tuesday, causing widespread devastation across Kumamoto Prefecture, where buildings collapsed, fires erupted and critical infrastructure was damaged.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) measured the quake at magnitude 6.8. More than 40 minutes later, a strong 6.1-magnitude aftershock rattled the region, followed by several smaller tremors that further complicated rescue efforts.

Damage and Casualties

Among the worst-hit locations was a shopping mall in Kashima Town, where part of the second floor collapsed during the earthquake.

Emergency officials said several people were trapped inside the building, while local media reported that many were feared dead following the collapse.

Firefighters, police and Japan's Self-Defense Forces launched an intensive search-and-rescue operation, using heavy machinery and search dogs to locate survivors.

The destruction extended beyond the shopping mall. A factory chimney collapsed during the quake, leaving several workers missing, while numerous homes, commercial buildings and public facilities sustained severe structural damage.

Fires broke out in multiple locations, prompting emergency crews to battle flames while simultaneously responding to collapsed buildings.

Hospitals across Kumamoto and neighboring areas quickly became overwhelmed with patients suffering fractures, burns and crush injuries.

Latest official reports confirm that 13 people have died in the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Kumamoto Prefecture on Japan's Kyushu island. Rescue teams are continuing operations to locate survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings, while dozens of people have been injured. Authorities have warned that the death toll may increase as search and rescue efforts continue.

Infrastructure Disruptions

Authorities reported that tens of thousands of households lost electricity, while water supply disruptions affected several communities. Roads were cracked or blocked by debris, the Kyushu Shinkansen bullet train services were suspended, and Kumamoto Airport temporarily halted operations before reopening after safety inspections.

Government Response

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the government had confirmed casualties, collapsed buildings, damaged roads, fires and widespread utility outages.

The Japanese government mobilised around 3,600 Self-Defense Force personnel, supported by helicopters and military aircraft, to assist with rescue operations, aerial assessments and emergency relief.

A tsunami warning was issued shortly after the earthquake as a precaution but was lifted about two hours later after officials determined there was no significant tsunami threat.

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority confirmed there were no abnormalities at nearby nuclear power plants, while Kyushu Electric Power said the region's operating nuclear reactors continued functioning safely.

Current Situation

Rescue operations remain underway across Kumamoto, with emergency teams continuing to search collapsed buildings for survivors. Authorities have confirmed multiple fatalities and dozens of injuries, while many people remain unaccounted for in the hardest-hit areas.

Emergency shelters have been opened for displaced residents, and restoration work is ongoing to reconnect electricity, water and transportation services.

Officials continue to urge residents to remain alert as strong aftershocks are expected over the coming days. People living in damaged buildings have been advised to evacuate, while rescue workers continue their race against time to reach those believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

Japan's Earthquake Vulnerability

Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries, lying along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where four major tectonic plates meet.

The latest disaster comes just months after another major earthquake earlier in 2026, once again underscoring the country's vulnerability to powerful seismic events despite its advanced disaster preparedness systems.