Sir Keir Starmer is a British politician and a former lawyer who has served as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since July 2024 and the Leader of the Labour Party since 2020.

Reports suggest that the labour leader is under increasing pressure from within his own party following months of declining public support and mounting internal criticism.

British Prime Minister is facing one of the most challenging moments of his political career, with growing speculation that he could soon announce a timetable for his departure from office.

Now he is on the brink of resignation due to a sudden, massive collapse of internal support within the Labour Party, triggered by the political comeback of his chief rival and compounded by historically low popularity.

The Corronation Of Andy Burnham

Former Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham decisively won a special by-election in the seat of Makerfield.

The victory returned Andy Burnham to Westminster as an MP, instantly qualifying him to mount a leadership challenge.

Over 100 Labour MPs, roughly a quarter of the party, mutinied following the result, demanding that Starmer outline a departure timetable to allow Burnham to take over by autumn.

A Widespread Cabinet Revolt

At least half a dozen ministers from Starmer's own cabinet have privately told him his time is up.

Key figures urging an orderly exit plan include Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, and Energy Minister Ed Miliband.

Wes Streeting's resignation on May 14, 2026, was a critical turning point that fractured Keir Starmer's cabinet and directly paved the way for the current leadership crisis.

In a highly critical public resignation letter, Streeting explicitly stated that he had lost confidence in Starmer's leadership.

He argued that under Starmer, the government suffered from political drift, lacked a bold vision to tackle the UK's massive challenges, and operated in a policy vacuum.

Record Low-popularity And Electoral Panic

The Labour Party suffered a crushing drubbing in the May local and regional elections across England, Scotland and Wales.

Terrified at the next general election, Labour lawmakers are panicked by Nigel Farage's anti-immigration party, 'Reform UK', which has consistently beaten Labour in national opinion polls.

Policy Failures And Scandals

Public anger has mounted over Starmer's inability to revive economic growth, repair struggling public services, or ease the severe cost-of-living crisis.

He faced severe backlash over the controversial decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as the UK ambassador to the United States after subsequent file leaks revealed that Mandelson had deeper historical ties to Jeffrey Epstein than previously known.

Loading post from https://x.com/Keir_Starmer/status/2068974834676342973…

Key Elements Of Trump's Statement

US President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, explicitly stating that 'Keir Starmer will resign as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom'.

Trump's social media statement waded directly into the escalating UK political crisis by predicting Starmer's exit before Downing Street could make an official announcement.

Trump accused Starmer of ruining his premiership through ineffective policymaking.

He explicitly wrote that 'failed badly on two important subjects - IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY'

Trump directly addressed the British fossil fuel policy, and he added a blunt command in capital letters, OPEN NORTH AND SEA OIL.

This refers to his longstanding criticism of Starmer's focus on green energy and wind farms rather than oil drilling.

"Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He failed badly on two very important subjects: IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well! President DJT," he added.

When questioned about Trump's online remarks, a Downing Street spokesperson declined to address the US president directly, instead pointing reporters to Starmer's previous statements that he remains completely focused on serving his country.

For now, the uncertainty continues, leaving both political allies and opponents watching closely as one of the United Kingdom's most important political developments unfolds.