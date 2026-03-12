Authorities said material damage was reported in a residential area, while two people were injured, though their condition was not described as critical.

According to Kuwait’s civil aviation authorities and defence officials, air defence systems responded to the drones after they were spotted approaching sensitive areas near the airport and nearby residential zones.

Kuwait experienced a security scare early on Thursday, March 12, 2026, after multiple drones believed to be launched by Iran were detected near Kuwait International Airport, raising concerns about the expanding regional impact of the ongoing conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel.

The incident forced officials to temporarily suspend and divert several civilian flights as security agencies assessed the situation and secured the airspace. Kuwait International Airport briefly halted operations as a precaution, creating delays for inbound and outbound flights.

The drone activity comes amid rising tensions in the Gulf region following the escalation of hostilities between Iran and the United States and its allies, which intensified after clashes began on February 28, 2026. Since then, several military and strategic sites across the region have reportedly been targeted by missile and drone attacks.

Earlier this month, Iranian drones reportedly targeted U.S. military personnel stationed in the Gulf region, an attack that resulted in the deaths of six military officials, further escalating the conflict.

Kuwaiti officials have not confirmed whether the drones directly targeted airport infrastructure. Still, authorities believe the incident is linked to Iran’s broader campaign against U.S. assets and allied facilities across the Gulf.

Following the attack, Kuwait temporarily restricted parts of its airspace while defence teams inspected the affected areas and ensured there were no additional threats.

Security analysts warn that regional infrastructure such as airports, military bases, and oil facilities could increasingly become targets as the conflict widens beyond the immediate battlefield.

Although Kuwait is not directly involved in the war, its geographic location and the presence of U.S. military operations in the region place the country within the broader strategic landscape of the conflict.

Authorities have urged residents to remain calm while security forces continue monitoring the situation. Airport operations are expected to resume gradually once safety checks are completed.