Kuwaiti Oil Tanker Hit Suspected Iranian Strike Near Dubai

According to KPC, the attack damaged the tanker's hull and triggered a fire on board, raising fears of an oil spill in surrounding waters. The vessel was carrying a full load of Kuwaiti crude at the time of the incident, heightening environmental and economic concerns.

The incident occurred on March 30, when the vessel Al Salmi, owned by Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), was reportedly targeted while anchored at Dubai port in the United Arab Emirates.

A fully loaded Kuwaiti oil tanker sustained significant damage following a suspected Iranian strike near Dubai, intensifying concerns over maritime security in the Gulf region.

Dubai authorities confirmed that maritime firefighting teams responded swiftly, successfully extinguishing the blaze sparked by what is believed to be a drone attack. Officials added that all crew members were safe and no injuries were reported, while assessments of the vessel's condition and environmental impact remain ongoing.

The strike marks the latest in a series of escalating attacks on commercial shipping in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran intensified on February 28. Merchant vessels in the region have increasingly become targets of missile strikes and explosive aerial or sea drones, disrupting one of the world's most critical energy corridors.

Global oil markets reacted immediately to the incident, with Brent crude futures rising over 2% to around $116 per barrel in early trading, before easing slightly.

Amid the rising tensions, former US President Donald Trump signalled a willingness to end the conflict, even as uncertainties loom over the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global oil supply.

The situation continues to evolve, with heightened fears of further disruptions to energy flows and increased geopolitical instability across the region.