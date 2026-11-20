The Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) has confirmed that Indian travellers must obtain a valid visa before arriving in the country. Visa applications can be submitted through the MyVISA portal starting December 1, 2026.

Under the existing arrangement, Indian citizens can visit Malaysia without a visa for up to 30 days for tourism, business, social visits or transit purposes. However, this facility will no longer be available from the beginning of next year unless the government announces a policy change.

Indian nationals planning to visit Malaysia will soon have to obtain a visa before travelling, as the Southeast Asian country is preparing to end its visa-free entry facility for Indian passport holders from January 1, 2027.

Malaysia Visa Rules for Indian Travellers From 2027

The new policy means Indian passport holders will need to complete the visa application process before their journey. The immigration department has advised travellers to ensure they have the necessary documents to meet Malaysia's entry requirements.

Foreign nationals who require a visa must hold a passport valid for at least six months. They must also provide proof of sufficient financial resources to cover their expenses during their stay.

The department has additionally advised visitors to obtain travel medical insurance covering their entire stay in Malaysia. Non-residents will be responsible for medical treatment and other healthcare-related expenses incurred during their visit.

Loading post from https://x.com/imigresenmy/status/2123024458030170546…

Why Is Malaysia Ending Visa-Free Entry for Indians?

The policy change comes around two months after the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur issued an advisory highlighting the misuse of Malaysia's 30-day visa-free entry facility.

According to the High Commission, there had been a noticeable increase in Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia under the visa exemption arrangement to search for employment.

The advisory warned that entering Malaysia without the appropriate work authorisation could expose individuals to the risk of overstaying or falling into illegal immigration status.

Travel Insurance and MyVISA Application Rules

As part of the updated travel requirements, Malaysia's immigration department has encouraged visitors to use insurance certificates from MyTripPass, an inbound travel platform offering medical insurance and emergency assistance services.

The insurance certificate can be submitted as a supporting document during the visa application process.

The department has also introduced rules regarding incomplete visa applications. Applications marked as 'New Application' or 'Pending Payment' for more than seven working days will automatically expire.

This rule, which came into effect on October 1, 2026, applies to all applications, including those created before September 1, 2026.

Travellers whose applications expire will have to submit fresh applications using the updated visa form.

Malaysia Visa Fee: Important Things to Know

Indian travellers should also be aware that visa application fees are non-refundable. Applicants will not receive a refund, whether their application is approved or rejected.

The fee will also remain non-refundable if Malaysia changes its visa policy or travellers modify their travel plans.