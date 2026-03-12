World NewsBreaking

A minor Drone incident reported near Burj Khalifa in Dubai

A loud explosion near Dubai’s Burj Khalifa on March 12 sparked concern after a minor drone incident at a residential building. Authorities confirmed no injuries and said the situation in Downtown Dubai was quickly brought under control.

Thangaraja Palaniappan
·1 min read
A loud explosion was reported near Dubai's Burj Khalifa on March 12, briefly causing alarm among residents and visitors in the city's busy downtown district. Authorities later confirmed that the incident was linked to a minor drone-related explosion at a residential building.

The Dubai Government Media Office, in a post on X, stated that emergency services quickly responded to the scene and confirmed that no injuries were reported. Officials reassured the public that the situation was under control.

Loading post from https://x.com/DXBMediaOffice/status/2032017224182215052

The incident occurred in Downtown Dubai, one of the city's most iconic areas.

Officials urged the public to rely on verified information from official sources and avoid spreading unconfirmed reports online. Security and safety teams continue to monitor the situation while investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the drone incident.

