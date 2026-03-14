A destructive missile strike occurred at the U.S. military embassy compound on Saturday morning, March 14, in Baghdad, Iraq. The details are still developing, and the situation is part of a broader Middle East conflict.

On Saturday morning, two Iraqi security officials reported that A missile hit a helipad inside the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad. From the footage references, it is evident that after the attack, a plume of smoke surrounded the area.

From the reports, it appears that the previous day, the embassy renewed the level 4 security against an Iraqi attack, alerting the military that Iran and Iran-aligned militia groups have previously carried out the attack and may continue to attack.