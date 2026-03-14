North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on March 14, according to officials in Japan and South Korea, marking the country's first such launch.

Japan's Defense Ministry said the Projectile was launched at around 1:30 p.m. local time and appeared to have fallen into the sea outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Authorities confirmed that no damage or injuries were reported following the launch.

Japan's Coast Guard also stated that the Projectile appeared to have landed in the sea. In response, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's office instructed government agencies to ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels, and other military assets in the area and to take all precautionary measures, including preparing contingency plans.