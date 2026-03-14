World NewsBreaking

North Korea fires a projectile toward sea off East Coast Japan

North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on March 14, marking its first launch in 47 days and raising tensions amid ongoing U.S.–South Korea Freedom Shield military drills.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
North korea fires projectile towards Japan
North Korea fires projectile towards Japan

North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on March 14, according to officials in Japan and South Korea, marking the country's first such launch.

Japan's Defense Ministry said the Projectile was launched at around 1:30 p.m. local time and appeared to have fallen into the sea outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Authorities confirmed that no damage or injuries were reported following the launch.

Japan's Coast Guard also stated that the Projectile appeared to have landed in the sea. In response, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's office instructed government agencies to ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels, and other military assets in the area and to take all precautionary measures, including preparing contingency plans.

Loading post from https://x.com/JPN_PMO/status/2032680576864628843

South Korea's military said it detected a projectile travelling eastward but did not release further details on the missile's type or range. The launch comes amid the Freedom Shield joint military drills, being conducted by the United States and South Korea from March 9 to March 19. North Korea has strongly criticized the exercises, claiming they are rehearsals for an invasion.

The latest launch marks North Korea's first missile test in 47 days, raising fresh concerns about regional security. Authorities in Japan and South Korea said they remain on high alert and are closely monitoring the situation for any additional launches.

Topics

Iran Israel war

Share

T

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

View all articles