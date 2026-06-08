The agency later revised the magnitude to 7.8. Other seismic monitoring agencies reported estimates ranging between 7.0 and 7.8. The quake occurred at a depth of approximately 10 to 35 kilometres beneath the seabed.

The earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao, one of the country's largest islands, and was initially measured at 8.2 magnitude by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

A powerful earthquake struck the southern Philippines on June 8, killing at least 12 people, injuring more than 200 others, damaging buildings and triggering tsunami warnings across parts of Southeast Asia.

Impact and Damage

The strong tremor sent residents rushing out of homes, schools and offices as buildings shook violently. Several videos circulating on social media showed structures collapsing into piles of rubble, while terrified residents fled to open areas amid panic and confusion.

Authorities reported widespread structural damage across parts of Mindanao. In General Santos City, a portion of a building collapsed, while schools, universities, homes and commercial establishments suffered varying degrees of damage.

Hospitals evacuated patients as a precaution, and students were moved to safer locations on what was the first day of classes in several areas.

Tsunami Warnings

The earthquake also generated tsunami waves of up to one metre that reached nearby coastlines. Authorities in the Philippines, Indonesia and other neighbouring countries issued tsunami warnings.

At the same time, the US Tsunami Warning System issued a warning about potentially hazardous waves across parts of the Pacific region.

Philippine officials said tsunami activity could continue for several hours after the main quake and urged residents in coastal communities to move to higher ground.

Emergency Response

Rescue operations remain underway across affected areas. Emergency personnel, military units and disaster response teams have been deployed to search for survivors, assess damage and provide assistance to displaced residents.

A powerful aftershock measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale was recorded hours after the main earthquake, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), raising concerns about further damage in already affected areas.

Current Situation

As of the latest reports, rescue and relief operations are continuing across Mindanao, particularly in General Santos City, Sarangani and neighbouring provinces.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed national disaster agencies to coordinate emergency response efforts and ensure the delivery of aid to affected communities. Schools in several areas have suspended classes, while health authorities have activated emergency protocols and placed medical response teams on standby.

Damage assessments are still ongoing, and officials have warned that casualty figures could rise as rescuers reach remote and heavily impacted locations.

The Philippines is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the world's most seismically active zones. The region experiences frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity due to the movement of major tectonic plates beneath the Pacific Ocean.