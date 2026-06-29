In his speech, he framed the current period as a difficult, fate-deciding era of global systemic transformation.

He delivered a speech focused on national unity, resilience, and the country's political future ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for September 2026.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the convention of the ruling United Russia Party on June 28, 2026.

He sought to project a facade of national stability, rally the ruling party ahead of the September State Duma Parliamentary Address, and double down on his war objectives in Ukraine.

Military Objectives And Strategic Defiance

Putin explicitly stated Russia's aim to capture the entire Donbas and Novorossiya regions. He also made it clear that Russia has no intention of backing down militarily.

He flatly rejected the proposals made by Ukraine, or sometimes brokered by third parties, for a temporary truce or a peace deal to mutually stop striking each other's energy grids, oil refineries, and infrastructure.

He refused it by rejecting the halt to these strikes, Putin is signalling that Russia will continue its heavy missile and drone campaigns against Ukrainian cities and utility networks regardless of the retaliatory strikes Russia faces.

He views Ukrainian peace initiatives not as genuine diplomatic efforts but as a military deception.

He believes Kyiv solely wants to pause the war to catch its breath, restore its power grid, and regroup its forces.

By labelling these proposals as 'diversion', Putin justifies keeping maximum, uninterrupted military pressure on Ukraine, refusing to grant them any operational relief.

He stated the West's goal of labelling 'strategy of defeat' on Russia is an illusion.

He added that the European Union is prolonging the conflict to justify immense budget costs for its taxpayers.

National Security And Infrastructure Attacks

Putin addressed the recent devastating Ukraine's long-range drone strikes on Russian oil refineries and infrastructure.

He acknowledges that they 'create problems' and 'certain shortage' of fuel, but these strikes are not too critical and absolutely do not affect the front line.

He promised that Moscow will certainly ensure the security of both countries and our citizens and protect the inviolability of Russia's borders against internal and external terrorist threats.

He made an urgent order to rapidly and significantly ramp up the production of high-priority air defence systems.

Domestic Unity And Fate Deciding Era

He described the current era that Russians are going through as a 'domestic' and 'fate-deciding' period of fundamental global systemic transformation.

He noted that these pressures have taught Russians valuable lessons and deepened the core meaning of their citizenship.

He praised the frontline soldiers, workers, volunteers, and engineers and warned that external foes are trying to undermine Russia's internal unity, which he claimed he 'never succeeded' and 'will not succeed now.,

Directives for the United Russia Party

Putin publicly stated that it is the direct duty of the United Russian Party to do everything it takes to secure National Victory.

He wished the ruling party success in the upcoming September 2026 State Duma elections.

He emphasised that the party must lead the charge in public consolidation and spearhead Russia's long-term progress in economic and technological development.