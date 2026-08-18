Qatar Launches UPI Remittance Service to Send Money to India

The PosTransfer service, powered by UPI, was launched on August 15 through a collaboration involving Qatar Post, India Post, the Universal Postal Union's Interconnection Platform (UPU-IP) and NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL).

People living in Qatar can now send money directly to UPI-enabled bank accounts in India through a new postal remittance service, giving the country's large Indian community another way to transfer funds to family members back home.

How does the Qatar-to-India UPI transfer work?

The process is designed for people who prefer using a physical postal outlet to initiate an international money transfer.

A customer in Qatar can:

Visit a participating Qatar Post outlet. Provide the recipient's UPI ID and required identification details. Enter the amount they want to send. Pay the transfer amount and applicable service fee. The money is routed through the PosTransfer-UPI infrastructure to the recipient's eligible bank account in India.

The recipient in India must first activate the facility for receiving foreign inward remittances through their UPI app. Once activated, the recipient can receive the remittance directly into the linked bank account.

How much can people send?

Transfers can be made from QAR 10 to QAR 4,000 per transaction, subject to the applicable maximum equivalent of ₹1 lakh. A flat service charge of QAR 15 is applicable per transaction.

This means the service can potentially be useful for everyday family remittances, such as sending money for household expenses, education costs, medical needs or other financial support.

For example, a worker in Qatar who wants to send money to parents or other family members in India can visit a participating Qatar Post outlet, provide the recipient's UPI details and complete the transfer without requiring the recipient to visit a bank or post office in India.

Loading post from https://x.com/IndiaPostOffice/status/2088585204416033251…

Why is the service significant?

Qatar has a large Indian expatriate population, making remittances an important part of the financial relationship between the two countries. The new service creates another channel for sending money home by connecting Qatar's familiar postal network with India's widely used UPI infrastructure.

The UPI-UPU integration was developed to use postal networks for cross-border financial services, aiming to make international remittances more accessible, secure, and affordable.

UPI is already operational in Qatar for certain payment use cases, reflecting the broader international expansion of India's digital payments infrastructure.

What makes PosTransfer different?

The service is particularly relevant for customers who may prefer postal outlets over app-based international money transfer services. Qatar Post already operates international money-transfer services through its branches and highlights security, convenience and accessibility as key features of its postal remittance network.

For Indian families, the biggest practical advantage is that the recipient can receive the money into a UPI-linked bank account, rather than having to depend on cash collection at a physical location.

India plans more international remittance corridors

The Qatar launch is also part of a wider effort to use India's digital public infrastructure for international financial connectivity. India Post and its partners are working with postal operators in other countries to establish additional PosTransfer corridors powered by UPI.

The broader UPI-UPU initiative is intended to connect postal networks with India's UPI ecosystem and create additional options for the Indian diaspora to send money home.

Sandeep Kumar, Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of India in Qatar, visited the Qatar Post outlet at LuLu Mall in Doha on August 15 and interacted with stakeholders.

He described the Qatar-India remittance corridor as an important development in bilateral cooperation in digital financial services and welcomed it as another channel for the Indian community to support families in India.

As more countries join the network, PosTransfer could eventually give Indians living abroad access to a wider postal-based route to send money directly into bank accounts through India's UPI infrastructure.