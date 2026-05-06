The cloud formation showed streaks of bright pink, green and deep blue against a rich blue background, making it a dramatic and eye-catching sight. The unusual display was so captivating that activity in the area reportedly came to a brief halt as people stopped to watch and record the moment.

The spectacle was reported near the town of Jonggol, where multicoloured bands appeared across a thin layer of cloud, creating a vivid spectrum-like effect in the sky.

What Causes Rainbow Clouds?

The phenomenon is known as cloud iridescence, often called rainbow clouds or, at times, "fire rainbow"-like formations. It occurs when sunlight passes through tiny water droplets or ice crystals in thin clouds. If these particles are nearly uniform in size, they diffract the sunlight, bending and separating it into different colours. This creates the shimmering, prism-like bands seen across the cloud.

Meteorologists explained that the cloud seen in the video was a high cumulus cloud, which partially blocked part of the rainbow effect and gave it a more unusual appearance. The colours were believed to be caused by the interaction of sunlight with moisture in the air, including both lingering rainfall and rain falling in another part of the Sentul area.

Experts also noted that such colourful cloud formations can sometimes indicate the development of convective clouds, suggesting that rain may be approaching.

Social Media Response

The rare scene quickly spread across social media, with many users comparing the sky's colourful appearance to video game visuals. Beyond its online popularity, the event also served as a reminder of how atmospheric conditions can create extraordinary natural beauty.